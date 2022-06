Effective Jan. 1, Perinton Town Court will handle all of the cases that would have been heard in Fairport Village Court. Fairport’s village court is set to adjourn for good at the end of the year after elected officials approved a local law to abolish it. The law abolishes not just the court but three part time jobs: an elected village justice, an acting village justice, and the court clerk. Perinton Town...

FAIRPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO