ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin councilmember talks potential abortion rights protections

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin City Council is preparing...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Austin landmark commission denies historic designation for LGBTQ+ bars

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Historic Landmark Commission this week voted against historic zoning for three LGBTQ+ bars on Fourth Street, leaving the future of the entertainment district up in the air. The commission voted unanimously to deny and indefinitely postpone the historic zoning for three locations, which house Coconut...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Texas ranked as one of the most stressed states in the US

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you been feeling more stressed lately?. Well, you're not alone. A new study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Texas as the ninth most stressed state in the United States. WalletHub compared all 50 states to different key indicators. The data set ranged from...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin partners with local organizations to help parents find baby formula amid shortage

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is partnering with several organizations to provide information and help with the ongoing baby formula shortage to area families. The City, facilitated by the Community Resilience Trust (CRT), will provide information regarding where families can go, details on available programs and how people can donate. Collaborating organizations include CRT, Maternal Health Equity Collaborative and several others.
AUSTIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces SNAP benefit extensions for June

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for June with more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for June. “Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” […]
KVUE

City of Austin challenging 2020 census numbers

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin confirmed that it is appealing the results of the 2020 census count, following a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. According to the report, city leaders believe Austin actually has more residents than the 961,855 that were counted during...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Reproductive Rights#Politics Local#The Austin City Council
KVUE

'It's an honor for me': Iraq bombing survivor graduates from UT

AUSTIN, Texas — It is graduation day at the University of Texas and cameras are flashing, program pages turning, and friends and families are waving. And as seats fill with people, Qusay Hussein is guided backstage with the help of a friend. "It's an honor for me, you know,...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVUE

East Link Trail aims to connect East Austin with downtown

AUSTIN, Texas — For years, the Austin Parks Foundation, along with the City of Austin and the Mueller Foundation, has been working to connect the Eastside more. Recently, they just finished the 5.1-mile trail that connects Bartholomew Park up on 51st Street all the way down to Lady Bird Lake.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

HAAM Battle of the Bands raises more than $227,000 for Austin musicians

AUSTIN, Texas — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) annual Corporate Battle of the Bands drew in record-breaking numbers during the 2022 event on Thursday. The 13th annual event featured bands made up of Austin-based businesses competing for the title of best corporate band. More than 1,200 people attended the event at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Over $227,000 was raised through the event, according to HAAM.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Active home listings on the rise in Austin, new report shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data about the housing market in Austin is hinting at a cooldown for the area. According to a report from Realtor.com, housing inventory in the Austin area is going up as there were nearly 86% more listings in May 2022 compared to last May. The area was among the top U.S. metros that saw the most inventory growth from one year to the next.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

You can now fly nonstop from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica

AUSTIN, Texas — American Airlines just launched a new nonstop flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to a Caribbean destination just in time for summer vacation. Starting Saturday, Central Texas travelers could fly from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica and land at Sangster International Airport. Flights depart from Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Is Austin's housing bubble bursting soon?

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin's median home price hit $640,000 in April, a Texas data analytics firm is predicting Austin's housing bubble will pop in three years. What goes up must come down, and hopefully, that saying applies to Austin's soaring home prices. "Austin is arguably in the largest...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy