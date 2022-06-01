Austin councilmember talks potential abortion rights protections

AUSTIN, Texas — New data about the housing market in Austin is hinting at a cooldown for the area. According to a report from Realtor.com, housing inventory in the Austin area is going up as there were nearly 86% more listings in May 2022 compared to last May. The area was among the top U.S. metros that saw the most inventory growth from one year to the next.

