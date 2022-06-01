Austin councilmember talks potential abortion rights protections

AUSTIN, Texas — Gun safety advocates rallied near the Texas Capitol on Saturday calling on lawmakers to pass tighter gun laws. This comes in the wake of recent mass shootings across the nation, including one in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were killed at an elementary school.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Hogg Foundation for Mental Health recently announced that it has awarded more than a million dollars in grants to ten nonprofit advocacy groups to expand mental health advocacy across the state. The Austin-based foundation awarded a total of $1.4 million to groups so they can...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) is issuing a warning to Austin-Travis County residents as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. APH said cases are increasing locally as two new omicron subvariants have been detected in Travis County: Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. "Austin Public Health epidemiologists report...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Historic Landmark Commission this week voted against historic zoning for three LGBTQ+ bars on Fourth Street, leaving the future of the entertainment district up in the air. The commission voted unanimously to deny and indefinitely postpone the historic zoning for three locations, which house Coconut...
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you been feeling more stressed lately?. Well, you're not alone. A new study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Texas as the ninth most stressed state in the United States. WalletHub compared all 50 states to different key indicators. The data set ranged from...
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is partnering with several organizations to provide information and help with the ongoing baby formula shortage to area families. The City, facilitated by the Community Resilience Trust (CRT), will provide information regarding where families can go, details on available programs and how people can donate. Collaborating organizations include CRT, Maternal Health Equity Collaborative and several others.
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for June with more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for June. “Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” […]
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin confirmed that it is appealing the results of the 2020 census count, following a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. According to the report, city leaders believe Austin actually has more residents than the 961,855 that were counted during...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle-maker Tesla is reportedly freezing hiring and slashing 10% of jobs around the world, according to a report from Reuters. CEO Elon Musk sent an email to top executives Thursday with the directives because he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy, Reuters reported.
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock held its first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Saturday. The inaugural Pride Festival was held at Centennial Plaza in the afternoon. Organizers said they weren't sure how the first pride event would turn out but in the end, hundreds of people filled the plaza.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Hill Country Conservancy hosted its fourth-annual National Trails Day Fun Run on the Violet Crown Trail at Dick Nichols Park Saturday, June 4. National Trails Day is a nationwide event held to encourage people to wander, discover and explore local trails to celebrate spending time outdoors.
AUSTIN, Texas — It is graduation day at the University of Texas and cameras are flashing, program pages turning, and friends and families are waving. And as seats fill with people, Qusay Hussein is guided backstage with the help of a friend. "It's an honor for me, you know,...
AUSTIN, Texas — For years, the Austin Parks Foundation, along with the City of Austin and the Mueller Foundation, has been working to connect the Eastside more. Recently, they just finished the 5.1-mile trail that connects Bartholomew Park up on 51st Street all the way down to Lady Bird Lake.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) annual Corporate Battle of the Bands drew in record-breaking numbers during the 2022 event on Thursday. The 13th annual event featured bands made up of Austin-based businesses competing for the title of best corporate band. More than 1,200 people attended the event at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Over $227,000 was raised through the event, according to HAAM.
A friend close to pro-cyclist Colin Strickland has revealed to the Daily Mail that Strickland has fled Texas, and gone into hiding until police have caught his girlfriend and accused killer, Kaitlin Armstrong.
AUSTIN, Texas — New data about the housing market in Austin is hinting at a cooldown for the area. According to a report from Realtor.com, housing inventory in the Austin area is going up as there were nearly 86% more listings in May 2022 compared to last May. The area was among the top U.S. metros that saw the most inventory growth from one year to the next.
AUSTIN, Texas — American Airlines just launched a new nonstop flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) to a Caribbean destination just in time for summer vacation. Starting Saturday, Central Texas travelers could fly from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica and land at Sangster International Airport. Flights depart from Austin...
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin's median home price hit $640,000 in April, a Texas data analytics firm is predicting Austin's housing bubble will pop in three years. What goes up must come down, and hopefully, that saying applies to Austin's soaring home prices. "Austin is arguably in the largest...
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Expo Center is no longer the home for Austin's annual Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally. This year, they're travelling a little further up the road. The ROT Rally has moved to a permanent location in Bastrop County off of FM 969. "We...
