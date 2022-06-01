Des Moines to build Iowa's first recreational boulder facility

Developers are on the lookout for secret underground tunnels that may have linked residences of a now demolished mobile home park on the city's south side, Neighborhood Development Corporation director Abbey Gilroy told Axios.State of play: The nearly 70-year-old Oak Hill Mobile Home Park was leveled in the last month to make way for new development. About two dozen households were relocated and a resident of one told Gilroy about the tunnels.Yes, but: The story could be an urban myth. The resident hadn't seen the tunnels, Gilroy said.The alleged location will be further examined when foundation work begins on a housing project later this year, Gilroy added.Of note: The tunnels were allegedly used to escape police or immigration officials, Gilroy said in recounting what she was told by the resident.👻 Thought bubble: This sounds like a storyline for a haunted Halloween attraction or television series.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO