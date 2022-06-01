Des Moines to build Iowa's first recreational boulder facility

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Tom Ahart's accrued vacation will cost the district nearly $197,000, according to information obtained by Axios through a public records request.State of play: The payout for 1,341 hours is on top of the $307,000 in salary Ahart will receive for the last year of his contract.Other benefits like a car and cell phone allowance and medical insurance will cost the district at least another $121,000, the records show.The payout comes as the district was forced to make $9.4 million in cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1.Catch up fast: Ahart — who was...
Developers are on the lookout for secret underground tunnels that may have linked residences of a now demolished mobile home park on the city's south side, Neighborhood Development Corporation director Abbey Gilroy told Axios.State of play: The nearly 70-year-old Oak Hill Mobile Home Park was leveled in the last month to make way for new development. About two dozen households were relocated and a resident of one told Gilroy about the tunnels.Yes, but: The story could be an urban myth. The resident hadn't seen the tunnels, Gilroy said.The alleged location will be further examined when foundation work begins on a housing project later this year, Gilroy added.Of note: The tunnels were allegedly used to escape police or immigration officials, Gilroy said in recounting what she was told by the resident.👻 Thought bubble: This sounds like a storyline for a haunted Halloween attraction or television series.
It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — In the sightlines of a busy city, things are moving at a slower pace in a corner lot on F Ave. SW. The only guests of the plot that used to be the Best Western Cooper's Mill Hotel are now butterflies and caterpillars.
The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
AMES, Iowa — A busy stretch of road will be reconstructed in Ames starting on Monday. The city says the southwest corner of the intersection of 13th Street and Duff Avenue will be reconstructed, pending successful water main testing. The anticipated time to complete the project is about two...
AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
One UNI and Cedar Falls staple has found its official new home in Downtown Cedar Falls. Last year, we reported that the Other Place or OP location on College Street would be closing its doors. December 1st was the beloved Cedar Falls eatery's final day in business. The COVID-19 pandemic...
Three-star Adm. Michael Franken, of Des Moines, is among a trio of Democrats running in the U.S. Senate primary on June 7. The Fayette County Democrats hosted him Sunday, May 30, in the Fayette Freedom Rock park.
An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […]
The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
Comments / 1