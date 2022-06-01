ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Searles: What has changed in the U.S. is the proliferation of guns

 3 days ago

This commentary is by Brian Searles of Burlington, who has served as Vermont secretary of transportation, as a police chief, as director of the Vermont Police Academy, and as executive director of the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council.

In the wake of yet another mass shooting in the United States, we mourn the child victims and again ask: Why are we as a nation unable to effectively deal with the malignancy of gun violence?

That recurring question has us looking to the U.S. Congress, which has failed us many times on this issue.

I come at this subject as a retired 47-year public employee who spent 26 years of those years in law enforcement, carrying a firearm routinely as part of the job. When I started in the late 1960s, it was very rare to deal with an armed person but that risk increased over time, and when I retired from policing in 1994 it was a much bigger concern.

According to the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms folks, there were 194 million guns in circulation in 1994, growing to 310 million by 2009 and now estimated to be more than 400 million. And guns are not only more prevalent, but also more lethal, as military-style assault weapons are easily obtainable, as in the Uvalde, Texas, case.

Concurrent with the explosive growth in the number of firearms, the number of deaths of those under age 19 hit a record 4,368 in 2020, surpassing child deaths by motor vehicle accidents for the first time ever.

Americans have had enough. According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, 88% of us support background checks for gun purchases, 84% red flag laws, 77% safe storage requirements, and even reinstating the assault weapon ban garners 67% support in the poll.

How obvious does public support have to be in a democracy like ours before the U.S. Congress, particularly Republicans in Congress, respond with support of sensible gun safety legislation?

Nothing here is meant to dismiss the other potential contributors to the plague of gun violence, such as mental health issues and exposure to violent video images, but it is the proliferation of guns in the United States that sets us apart from virtually all other developed countries.

Brian Searles: What has changed in the U.S. is the proliferation of guns

Bill Dunkel: The full meaning of the Constitution's Second Amendment

The Founders did not add the Second Amendment to arm Americans so they could resist the government if they felt it was oppressing them. In fact, exactly the opposite is true. Citizens were guaranteed the right to bear arms so they could defend, not resist, the government.
Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro explores the darker side of Vermont

City council to revisit Burlington short term rental proposal. The Burlington City Council on Monday is set to take up a revised short-term rental policy after the last effort was vetoed by the mayor. Burlington Electric proposes 2nd rate hike in 2 years.
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man

A conspiracy that stretched across the continent and resulted in the murder of a Vermont man grew out of a financial dispute between the victim and one of the men now charged with arranging to have him killed, federal prosecutors say.
Column: Mere monuments of stone and bronze would not suffice

The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel is described by many as the most beautiful building on the Old Base. Former Base Chaplain Major George Mennen described it as "the most beautiful chapel of my military career."
Barre pawn shop will stop selling AR-style rifles after recent shootings

At least one pawn shop owner in Vermont is reconsidering which firearms to stock after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Starting in July, the Gold and Silver Thrift Pawn Shop in Barre will no longer sell AR-style rifles.
Reps. Ancel & Kornheiser: Leaving money on the table for whom?

200 to 250 taxpayers — all with incomes in excess of $1 million — would get 70% of the benefit. That means that $14 million would be shared by 250 taxpayers.
Ecstasy and Psilocybin Mushrooms Discovered in Vehicle at the Port of Champlain

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain seized multiple narcotics from a traveler returning to the United States.
Free take home COVID-19 tests are available to order in Vermont

Vermonters, and all Americans, are eligible to order eight free at-home COVID-19 tests at COVID.gov/tests.
Vermont Dealing With Worst Spongy Moth Outbreak in Decades

Spongy moths have been plaguing homes in western Vermont in recent weeks. Insatiable eaters, the pests attack trees, particularly oak trees, among other plants, as well as houses and garage walls.
Legal worries prompt Randolph school to take down BLM flag

The Black Lives Matter flag flew in front of Randolph Union High School for three years, but an administrator abruptly had it taken down last month over legal concerns.
