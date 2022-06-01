WATCH: Honeywell Arts Academy

We recently told you about the Honeywell Arts Academy , the summer scholarship music program based in Wabash, Indiana. Students from across the country will be learning and perfecting their craft at week-long residential camps later this month, to be followed by a recital that's open to the public at the end of the week.

The program was conceived by double bassist Ranaan Meyer, longtime member of the eclectic trio Time For Three. The concept was born while Time For Three were the artists in residence for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and it landed in Wabash thanks to the initial help of a generous benefactor.

Watch our WRTV special on Honeywell Arts Academy above to find out more about the program and how you can help keep it thriving - and the music flowing - here in Indiana.

