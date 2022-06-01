Bublr bikes now available through Transit app

Bublr bike rentals are now available in the Transit App, according to a news release from Bublr.

The company chose to partner with Transit App in an effort to minimize the number of apps people have to download for city services. According to a news release, Transit is available in more than 300 cities around the world.

Within the app, people can rent and pay for their bikes in Milwaukee. If you travel to other cities, you will be able to rent things like scooters and other forms of transit as well.

People who have already downloaded the app and made an account, don't have to do anything. The credit card and account on file will already be set up to work with the Bublr bikes.

According to Bublr, this app will be available alongside Bublr's existing app.

