ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

School threats can have serious legal consequences

By Kelsey Dickeson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7DLq_0fwmRszx00

There have been many threats made toward schools across Northeast Wisconsin in the last few weeks.

Schools in Berlin, De Pere and Fond du Lac received threats within the last five days. Kiel Middle School had its fifth bomb threat on Tuesday. Some of the schools had to close due to the threats.

"A threat that is made to a school or individuals in schools is going to be taken very seriously and there are going to be consequences," said Lt. Brad Strouf, Green Bay Police Department investigations division.

Strouf said when people make credible threats toward schools, they are generally criminally charged. In some cases, he said they may even face a felony and prison time.

Green Bay police investigated several school threats last year within the Green Bay Area Public School District. Strouf said in those cases, the people behind the threats were kids.

"When it comes to school threats specifically, it seems to be the school-aged people are doing the targeting," Strouf said. "It's not entirely impossible to have adults that would target a school or people in the school, but in a lot of cases at least, especially on the social media platforms, we're seeing juveniles involved."

In cases where a threat is made over social media, Strouf said police will obtain a warrant to investigate those records. He said police will conduct extensive interviews to find the source of the threat and to determine its validity. From there, Strouf said they'll refer charges to the court accordingly.

Judge John Zakowski, Brown County Circuit Court Branch 6, presided over one of the court cases involving a teenage boy who made a threat over social media toward a school within GBAPS.

"It's a crime. It's serious. It doesn't matter if you're 14 or 15, or if you're 18 or 19," Zakowski said. "But if you're in the juvenile system, the penalties are different. You're treated differently than if you're an adult."

Consequences for juveniles may include help from other programs, community service and county supervision. Still, Zakowski said some kids may be waived into adult court depending on their history and seriousness of the crime.

He said if someone makes a school threat, there are several Wisconsin statutes they can be charged under following the facts of the case. A threat made using a computer to threaten injury is a Class B misdemeanor that carries up to 90 days in jail. If someone is trying to evacuate or shut down a school, intimidate others or aims to scare students, they may face a terrorist threat charge, which is a Class I felony with a maximum 3.5 year prison sentence and 1.5 year initial confinement. A bomb scare is also a Class I felony and carries the same penalties as a terrorist threat charge.

Zakowski said trying cases involving juveniles can be difficult, especially when social media is involved.

"What's frustrating is, is it some immature kid who's kind of a dummy who wants to get a day off of school and wants to be cute? Or is it something much more significant, where somebody is maybe having these thoughts of doing something terrible and maybe has some mental health issues? But in every situation, especially in light of what we're seeing, you have to take every threat seriously," Zakowski said. "It's a serious situation that we're facing and so many schools are being disrupted. But you have to be careful. You have to be vigilant."

Strouf said if people hear or see something of concern, they should report it to a school resource officer, teacher, counselor, school administrator or local police department.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kiel residents look to move on from threats of violence

KIEL, Wis. — Kids playing corn hole in the front yard is a typical summer scene in Kiel, Wis. It’s one Tim Bink is glad to see after several weeks of bomb threats and controversy in the small Manitowoc County community. “It’s been a little tense,” he said....
KIEL, WI
whby.com

Illegal tire dumping on Oshkosh school property

(OSHKOSH,WI) — Someone is using the parking lot at Oshkosh West High School as a dumping grounds. Fifteen used tires were left in the lot late last week. Tire dumping on public land is becoming common, as people look to avoid the cost of disposing them. The Oshkosh School...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man formally charged with intentional homicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 37-year-old man who was arrested for homicide in the City of Oshkosh has been identified and formally charged by the Winnebago County District Attorney. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, Joshua Johnson, 37, has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Berlin, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
City
De Pere, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Kiel receives another email, day after dropping investigation

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the threats made to Kiel on June 1, the Kiel Police Department conducted precautionary searches on the morning of June 3. According to a release, no items of concern were found during the searches. The threat made on June 1 stated that...
KIEL, WI
whby.com

Kiel closes controversial Title IX investigation

KIEL, Wis. — A Title IX investigation involving three Kiel eighth graders is closed. That’s according to a letter to parents from the school board. The letter reads in part, “Consistent with our Board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students. Based on these actions, and pursuant to District policies and procedures, the School District considers this matter closed.”
KIEL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Bomb Threat#Crime#Mental Health Issues#Kiel Middle School#Fond Du Lac High School#Preble High School
wearegreenbay.com

Kiel Area School District ending Title IX investigation

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Area School District’s school board says it’s ending its Title IX investigation. The investigation stems from three students allegedly calling another student by the wrong pronouns. In a letter sent to parents, board officials wrote: “We are writing to share with...
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plan developed for City of Kiel threat: Kiel PD

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Police Department has given an update on how the city is dealing with a threat that may allegedly happen on Friday. According to a release from the department, it had received a sixth threat stating if the school district did not drop the Title IX Investigation local government buildings, businesses, and infrastructure would be targeted on June 3.
KIEL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School shootings: Wisconsin law enforcement message to families

WEST BEND, Wis. - If you see something, say something: That's the message from Wisconsin law enforcement after last week's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The West Bend police chief and Dodge County sheriff say everyone plays an important role in helping reduce school violence. "What we’ve decided to...
WEST BEND, WI
whby.com

Kiel parent speaks out after Title IX probe ends

(KIEL, WI) — A parent of one of three Kiel 8th graders at the center of a Title IX investigation of alleged sexual harassment speaks out on the school district’s decision to end the investigation. School district officials announced late Thursday that the matter is now closed. The...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Newcap closing food pantries in Marinette and Oconto counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Newcap is spread across Northeast Wisconsin covering 10 counties, but its services are being stretched thin, forcing the non-profit to close some of its pantries. On Wednesday, June 1, Newcap shutdown its Marinette County operation and it will end pantry services in Oconto County on...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted for select buildings in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has given an update on the situation near John St. and Coolidge St. Officers report the shelter in place order is lifted. They go on to explain the situation is resolved. Local 5 called the department and they were unable to...
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc rescuers recover body from Lake Michigan

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The search for a person in Lake Michigan came to a sad end shortly before 6 P.M. when a body was recovered off the shore of Manitowoc. Police tell us a person in the water was reported at about 12:45 Friday afternoon. A news release says the initial call was for a male struggling to swim in the lake off Maritime Drive. Manitowoc Fire and Rescue deployed two watercraft and was assisted by the Manitowoc County Dive Team, U.S. Coast Guard, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
MANITOWOC, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy