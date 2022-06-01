Mother handed 10-year-old bag with gun; child fatally shoots woman, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after he brutally attacked a woman and shot her in the head in Titusville, according to police. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Willow Street late Thursday after receiving reports of an armed man chasing a woman. When officers arrived, they reportedly witnessed the woman trying to get away and then witnessed the man shoot her, the police affidavit said.

