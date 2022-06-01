Mother handed 10-year-old bag with gun; child fatally shoots woman, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed multiple people at a bar while intoxicated early Saturday morning. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Thirsty Whale on Lake Emma Rd. in Lake Mary around 2 a.m. to investigate a bar fight. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that Kenneth Bradford Parvu was extremely intoxicated and tried to escalate an argument between his two friends.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police offices say Zahria Lashawn Keaton stole more than $17,000 worth of perfume from an Ulta store near Crane's Roost Park. Police say store surveillance video showed a man and a woman wearing all black, breaking into the Ulta by smashing a window. They...
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after he brutally attacked a woman and shot her in the head in Titusville, according to police. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Willow Street late Thursday after receiving reports of an armed man chasing a woman. When officers arrived, they reportedly witnessed the woman trying to get away and then witnessed the man shoot her, the police affidavit said.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a young woman's killer. Orange County deputies say 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was killed after someone fired multiple gunshots at her car. She was parked at the back of an apartment complex in Pine Hills when the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 64-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers are now searching for the driver involved. According to troopers, a vehicle was driving southbound on Orange Blossom Trail. The victim, who was not...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of shooting at two Orlando police officers during a routine traffic stop in May has died, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said it was informed by Orange County Medical Examiner's Office that 28-year-old Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr has died. It was not immediately clear when or how he died.
Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing the family of a man shot and killed by a Titusville police officer last year, held a news conference to discuss recent action taken against that officer. Joshua Payne will be prosecuted on a manslaughter charge in the death of James Lowery, 40, shot and killed after a foot pursuit on Dec. 26, 2021. Payne turned himself in this week and was booked into the Brevard County Jail on Wednesday.
PIERSON, Fla. - A Florida woman has been charged with neglecting two boys under the age of 16 after deputies said they found their home was "cluttered and filthy, littered with animal and human waste and infested with bugs," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to assist...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said it has identified two people allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night. Officers were called to South Nova Road near Bellevue Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a driver spotted a man lying on the side of the road and called 911.
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - An argument between two men on the green at The Villages over golf etiquette led to one of them facing a battery charge, according to Sumter County deputies. Richard Randell, 77, entered a not guilty plea for his alleged crime against his 84-year-old friend, court documents...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Cocoa man riding his bike was killed on Friday night after being hit by a car and falling into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers are now searching for the hit-and-run driver. According to FHP, a vehicle was driving westbound...
DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies arrested a man they say was driving recklessly on Interstate 4 Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he was driving near mile marker 127 when he noticed the vehicle. "There was this gray minivan that kept drifting all the way into the shoulder, almost strike the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed and his passenger is in serious condition after a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 (I-4) hit his vehicle head-on in Deltona, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Friday. According to a report from FHP, a 22-year-old woman was traveling in the wrong...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said Thursday. Authorities said Larry Ramey was last seen at 6 a.m. at his home on Edgehill Place in Apopka. His family told law enforcement that he has dementia...
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is grateful to paramedics and firefighters who helped rescue him from his pickup truck after it became pinned beneath a large commercial truck that was hauling dozens of tree logs. "When they cut me out of that thing, I didn't think I was...
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Last year, a Volusia County man wrote a message on the back of his truck to try and save his wife who desperately needed a kidney donor. Kirk Plante's wife, Stacie, successfully received a transplant in May. FOX 35 spoke with Plante in November after he...
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fire shut down parts of Interstate 75 in Marion County on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash occurred between the exits for U.S. Highway 27 and State Route 326, near mile marker 355. Ocala firefighters...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle crash near the Osceola-Polk county line late Friday evening, with injuries reported. A live traffic camera of where the crash occurred can be viewed in the video player above. The crash caused the closure of all westbound lanes...
