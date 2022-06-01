ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mother handed 10-year-old bag with gun; child fatally shoots woman, police say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a 10-year-old police say shot and...

Drunk man stabs multiple people at Florida bar, sheriff's office says

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed multiple people at a bar while intoxicated early Saturday morning. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Thirsty Whale on Lake Emma Rd. in Lake Mary around 2 a.m. to investigate a bar fight. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that Kenneth Bradford Parvu was extremely intoxicated and tried to escalate an argument between his two friends.
Florida man arrested after chasing, shooting woman in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after he brutally attacked a woman and shot her in the head in Titusville, according to police. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Willow Street late Thursday after receiving reports of an armed man chasing a woman. When officers arrived, they reportedly witnessed the woman trying to get away and then witnessed the man shoot her, the police affidavit said.
$5K reward offered in search for gunman after teenage girl shot dead in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a young woman's killer. Orange County deputies say 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was killed after someone fired multiple gunshots at her car. She was parked at the back of an apartment complex in Pine Hills when the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
FHP: 64-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 64-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers are now searching for the driver involved. According to troopers, a vehicle was driving southbound on Orange Blossom Trail. The victim, who was not...
Man accused of shooting at Orlando officers during traffic stop has died, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of shooting at two Orlando police officers during a routine traffic stop in May has died, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said it was informed by Orange County Medical Examiner's Office that 28-year-old Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr has died. It was not immediately clear when or how he died.
Benjamin Crump addresses charge against Titusville police officer

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing the family of a man shot and killed by a Titusville police officer last year, held a news conference to discuss recent action taken against that officer. Joshua Payne will be prosecuted on a manslaughter charge in the death of James Lowery, 40, shot and killed after a foot pursuit on Dec. 26, 2021. Payne turned himself in this week and was booked into the Brevard County Jail on Wednesday.
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man with dementia in Apopka

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said Thursday. Authorities said Larry Ramey was last seen at 6 a.m. at his home on Edgehill Place in Apopka. His family told law enforcement that he has dementia...
Portions of I-75 shut down in Marion County due to tractor-trailer crash

OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fire shut down parts of Interstate 75 in Marion County on Thursday afternoon. Troopers said the crash occurred between the exits for U.S. Highway 27 and State Route 326, near mile marker 355. Ocala firefighters...
Westbound lanes of I-4 reopen after crash near Osceola-Polk county line

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle crash near the Osceola-Polk county line late Friday evening, with injuries reported. A live traffic camera of where the crash occurred can be viewed in the video player above. The crash caused the closure of all westbound lanes...
