Dyersville is hosting the Summer Farm Toy Show this weekend – kicking off with today’s Tractor Ride to Edgewood. Dozens of tractors will be leaving the Beckman high school parking lot around 8:30 am, taking X-49 out of town and turning west onto C-64 with a breakfast stop in Petersburg. Then they’ll take C-64 and Highways 38 and 3 to Edgewood and stop for lunch at Ed-Co High School. They’ll head back to Dyersville this afternoon, taking C60X, X-21, C-64, Highway 38 and Old 20. You can find the Tractor Ride map below.

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO