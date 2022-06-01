ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, NY

Scranton-Area Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on I81 in Marathon

By Kathy Whyte
 3 days ago
A Scranton-area man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in the Town of Marathon. New York State Police say they responded to a report of a...

WETM 18 News

Bath man dies in fatal I-86 crash

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Bath died earlier this week after a fatal crash on Interstate-86, according to New York State Police. State Police identified the driver as Michael Hennessy, 20. Police say that on June 1, 2022, while traveling east on I-86 in the Town of Erwin approaching the Interstate 99 access […]
BATH, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old Bath man dies after crash in Steuben County

EWRIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Bath resident died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Steuben County, New York State Police officials announced Friday. Authorities say Michael Hennessy was traveling east on Interstate-86 in the Town of Erwin, near the Interstate-99 access ramp, when he lost control of the vehicle, spun out, and struck a […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 196 in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing in Monroe County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 196 near Kilmer Road, in the Tobyhanna section of Coolbaugh Township, police said. Investigators determined Jose Rodriguez Sr., 39, was passing a vehicle...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Tractor-trailer crash reported on I-86

(WETM) — A tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate-86 between Campbell and Savona at around 4:00 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows the trailer crashed into trees alongside the interstate eastbound on June 3. In the video, there are several first responders tending to the vehicle. There is no current word on the status of the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
New York State Police Identify Dead and Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Cortlandville

New York State Police are releasing the names of those involved in a three-vehicle crash in passenger Wednesday, June 1 that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Homer man. State Police say Curtis Davies-Carr was driving a pickup truck north on State Route 13 and was killed when a second pickup truck, driven by John Czarpranski of Dryden and a sedan, driven by 22-year-old Sebastian Hollfeider of Homer, both traveling south, collided with the northbound vehicle.
HOMER, NY
SUV/Bus Crash Claims Life in Delaware County

New York State Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving an SUV and a bus in the Town of Davenport June 1. Troopers say a 65-year-old Stamford, New York woman died after her sport utility vehicle collided with a Trailways Bus on State Highway 23. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:13 p.m. crash, has not been identified pending notification of family.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
ATV rider gets minimum of 22 months for almost hitting cop

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton man has been sentenced after nearly hitting a cop on an ATV last year. Tarik McNish of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 months, and at most 54 months, in prison for illegally driving an ATV in downtown Scranton. Police arrested McNish in October of 2021 […]
SCRANTON, PA
Strange Circumstances Surround Fatal Crash in Bradford County

Pennsylvania State Police are reporting a bizarre shooting and fatal crash in Bradford County. Authorities say at around 2 a.m. June 1 they were called the Quality Inn parking lot in Wysox for a found firearm. Investigators say they determined 25-year-old Tyler States owned the gun and had shot himself...
Man sentenced for endangering Scranton police officer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend at least a year behind bars for endangering a police officer. Tarik McNish was sentenced Thursday to one to two years in jail. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to recklessly endangering another person. McNish nearly hit a Scranton police officer while...
SCRANTON, PA
Wellsboro man sentenced for assaulting police/DUI

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Wellsboro man has been sentenced for an event that happened in March of 2021 in Bradford County, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Documents say that Justin Plank, 36, was sentenced to time in a State Correctional Facility for 31 to 72 months, court costs, as well […]
WELLSBORO, PA
Fire Hits Home in Milton, No Injuries Reported

MILTON – Volunteer fire companies converged on a home in Milton Thursday night, a house was heavily damaged in a fire that broke out around 10pm. CSR 9-1-1 tells us, they did not monitor any reports of injuries in the fire at 410 Myrtle Street. Multiple volunteer fire companies responded including Milton, Mahoning Township, White Deer and Warrior Run.
MILTON, PA
Section of I-80 eastbound closed in Luzerne County

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-80 eastbound that has closed both lanes between mile marker 262 and mile marker 268. PennDOT anticipates the highway to reopen around 12:00 p.m. For the latest information on roadway and traffic […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Vehicles flooded in Scranton road

Despite warnings against it, some people try to drive through flooded roadways. It happened Wednesday night in Scranton. Officials say two vehicles became stranded in high water along Olive Street and Penn Avenue. They had to be removed. The occupants were able to get out safely. You're reminded if you come across standing water, turn around, don't drown.
SCRANTON, PA
Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Pierogi burglar strikes in Lycoming County

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say someone broke into a Lewis Township home on May 20 and stole a bag of pierogies. The press release stated Troopers are looking for a suspect who stole a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the victim’s residence and caused $10 worth of damage to […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Two Millerton residents scammed out of combined $134,000

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Millerton residents were scammed out of a combined $134,000 on the same day this week, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Police were notified of a theft around 2:33 p.m. on June 2 of a 62-year-old woman in Millerton. According to the police report, the woman allegedly fell victim to […]
MILLERTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York.

