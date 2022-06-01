ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel, WI

Fifth Bomb Threat Received at Kiel Schools

By Kevin Zimmermann
whbl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was another bomb threat aimed at the Kiel School District on Wednesday, and it also cleared out City Hall and the City Library. It was around 9:30am when Police got a threat...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 1, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, June 1, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Friday morning after he was spotted driving away from a scene where police officers were summoned a few minutes earlier. According to the Madison Police Department report, the officers were called to the 2500...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kiel, WI
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Kiel, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Update on Search For Body Near Manitowoc Marina

Several law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a body in the Manitowoc Harbor. Police say they are looking for a male, last seen wearing an orange shirt and backpack about 40 yards offshore of The Manitowoc Harbor. The Manitowoc Police Department received the initial call about 12:45 this...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Kiel parent speaks out after Title IX probe ends

(KIEL, WI) — A parent of one of three Kiel 8th graders at the center of a Title IX investigation of alleged sexual harassment speaks out on the school district’s decision to end the investigation. School district officials announced late Thursday that the matter is now closed. The...
KIEL, WI
whbl.com

SHEBOYGAN POLICE INVESTIGATE ASSAULT AT KWIK TRIP

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police investigate an assault with a weapon early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 at the Kwik Trip on Broadway Avenue. Police say a victim was pistol whipped. By the time officers arrived, most of the people involved had fled, including the victim. They’re reviewing security camera footage from the store and following up on leads as the search for the suspect continues. Charges are expected to be filed.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats#Kiel Schools#The Kiel Public Library#Title Ix#Fbi
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Father sues Delavan-Darien schools after son 'bullied to death'

DELAVAN, Wis. - After a Delavan teenager died, his father is suing the school district – claiming they did nothing to stop bullying. Jeff Cook said a classmate bullied his 17-year-old son, Peter Cook-Lavariega, for years because he was half Mexican. It culminated in a physical fight in Delavan-Darien High School's parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Body Recovered from Lake Michigan

On 06-03-22, at approximately 12:47 pm, Officers of the Manitowoc Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Baymont Inn, located at 101 Maritime Drive for the report of a male subject who was struggling to swim in Lake Michigan. Upon Officer’s arrival, the male subject could not be...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Two Shot During Funeral Service in Racine Cemetery

RACINE, WI (WSAU) — Several people were shot during a funeral service at a Racine cemetery on Thursday. Police say it happened as Da’Shontay King, Senior was being laid to rest in the facility. One person was reportedly treated at the scene for injuries, another was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee.
RACINE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Neighborhood shaken after deadly shooting in Oshkosh

The two deputies who were involved in the transport are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Police are withholding the name of the victim pending family notification. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Artificial intelligence and ownership. Updated: 1 hours ago. With artificial intelligence increasing in frequency, it's raising...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

The Girl in the Front Seat: a 40-Year-Long Mystery Solved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Pecan Street Apartment complex is like many others in Green Bay. Other than the yellow siding, it’s unremarkable, slotted among so many other residential developments that it can be hard to tell them apart. However, something happened at this one. Something horrible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy