Minneapolis, MN

7 new restaurants to try this June in the Twin Cities

By Audrey Kennedy
 3 days ago
Summer brings plenty of new places to dine out. Check out these restaurants open now and coming this month. Guacaya Bistreaux: This Latin Caribbean restaurant, which claims to have the biggest patio on Washington Avenue, serves up...

Axios Twin Cities

Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🪁 Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.✏️ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free. ⛵️ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free. 🆓 Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

15 essential outdoor activities to do this summer in Twin Cities

Finally, finally, FINALLY: It's warm outside. We're now in the meteorological definition of summer, and it's time to get out around town. Why it matters: After a long winter and a very short spring, we're in that limited window of perfect weather. Take advantage of it as much as you can. Here are some of our recommendations for a (hopefully) sunny June. 🏊‍♀️ For the swimmer: Minneapolis and St. Paul public pools are open now (though lifeguard shortages continue). You can also rent a private pool yourself for about $75/hour, or take advantage of our lakes. 🌳 For the nature...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why Are Korean Hot Dogs So Popular? TikTok Is Part Of The Answer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you ever tried a Korean hot dog? If you haven’t, you can now find them right here in Minnesota. The first Korean hot dog restaurant in Minnesota opened in Dinkytown this spring. The fast casual Korean hot dog joint called CrunCheese offers 10 different flavors along with a variety of sauces. If you come around lunch time, there will typically be a line out the door. Manager Aiden Yeu told WCCO the Korean hot dog trend has taken off in America largely due to social media, especially people posting on TikTok. He’s talking about the shot of the long string...
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Jerrod’s Tips for the Edina Art Fair

The iconic crossroads of 50th and France in Edina will be filled with art and those that love art all weekend. Some 300,000 people will pass through to welcome back the Minnesota tradition in person. Now in its 55th year, the art fair has been regarded as one of the top 50 art festivals in the nation. After a two-year hiatus, this year celebrates “The Art of Community,” reminding us of the value of art and the power of artists to connect all walks of life into one community.
EDINA, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Rosedale Center Parking Ramp Condemned After Wall Collapsed

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Roseville officials have condemned a mall parking ramp after a huge chunk of concrete wall fell from an upper level onto a road in front of a store. Minnesota Public Radio reported the chunk fell from the Rosedale Center mall on Wednesday afternoon. It landed in front of a Macy’s store. The chunk was about two car lengths long.
ROSEVILLE, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Main Street Location Closes

Maple Grove Dunn Brothers Closes at Main Street Location. A popular coffee shop on Maple Grove’s Main Street has closed. Dunn Brothers closed this past week after maintaining that location for many years. The business didn’t post a statement on its Facebook page other than to reveal the location...
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: An oasis in Hastings is for sale

This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
HASTINGS, MN
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

