ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Madrid taxi drivers protest proposed ride-hailing rules

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxU1W_0fwmQG0K00

Hundreds of taxi drivers protested Wednesday in the streets of Madrid against what they claim is unfair competition from ride-hailing services.

The drivers participated in a procession through the Spanish capital, protesting in their vehicles and on foot.

A city government proposal to create new rules for ride-hailing services is set for a Thursday vote by the municipal assembly.

Labor groups complain the proposed regulations do not include mandatory days off, working hour limits and other conditions that are required for taxi drivers.

The Professional Federation of Madrid Taxis, which organized the protest, claims there is one ride-hailing vehicle for every two taxis in Madrid even though a local law limits the number to one for every 30 taxis.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#Protest#Spanish
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Protests
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

678K+
Followers
157K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy