ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Former Hudson Middle School, built in 1927, to be demolished

By Jessi Schultz
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jhgo_0fwmQ5Na00

The sun is setting and the time is ticking on the historical site of the former Hudson High School.

It has a rich history in Hudson. It was built in 1927. After the construction of the current high school in the 90s it turned into the middle school, but this past school year it has sat vacant.

The Hudson City School Board of Education decided Tuesday that the building would be demolished, with demolition completed by August.

“We had some interest expressed in retaining the old building and repurposing it but, in the end, we had no viable proposals that came forward with respect of being able to retain the four walls of the old building,” said David Zuro, the president of the board.

Zuro said it would cost $12 million to maintain the integrity of the building.

“There just didn’t seem to be the appetite, either from public funding sources or private funding sources, to make that happen,” he said.

The school board voted to keep the property in the district, though.

“We did have an economically viable option on the table for private development that would’ve brought us property taxes that could’ve been available to us, that we really are forgoing by this particular direction we are taking.”

But he said the direction they are taking is one that will benefit the students of Hudson City Schools.

It is a proposal by the John and Alison Quagliata Family Foundation. The nonprofit group is donating $710,000 to the district to keep it in district possession.

“A generous offer, really, to preserve the property that the school sits on for school district use for 99 years in the future, and that we could use the money from their donation for any purpose that the school district deemed appropriate for the students,” Zuro said. “So long as we keep the foundation aware of what we plan to do that.”

Zuro said the Hudson Heritage Association will also take some of the architectural and historical artifacts from the school and memorialize them, to honor the building’s memory.

As for what will become of the former school after demolition? Zuro said time will tell.

“Still to be determined. It could become a green space, a learning center for students, a practice field. We still need to determine what the best use of that would be,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Emma Willard, all-girls private boarding school in Troy, launches $175 million campaign

Emma Willard, the all-girls private boarding school in Troy, has launched a $175 million campaign to further its goal of supporting and educating young girls. The “Infinite Horizon” capital campaign began with a $30 million donation by alumna Alice Dodge Wallace, who graduated in 1938. Head of School Jenny Rao spoke to WAMC on a recent campus visit.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Hudson Middle School#Hudson High School
WNYT

Suspicious person leads to school closing in Middleburgh

MIDDLEBURGH - Schools in the Middleburgh Central District closed their doors Friday, after reports of someone looking in classroom windows and writing inappropriate social media posts. Investigators say that person is a parent in the district. The concerns started on Tuesday and then carried on, resulting in the superintendent closing...
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury student charged for making school threat

On Wednesday, officers of the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a threat by a student at Queensbury Union Free School District. The 13-year-old student was found shouting violent threats against the school, according to a letter from the school district.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Washington Street Building Demolished, Saratoga Candy Co. Relocated

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Washington Street building that housed the Saratoga Candy Company for nearly a quarter of a century was demolished last week. A new, multi-story mixed-use hotel/residential development is targeted for the space. “It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to my O. G. baby store after 23 years,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

6 Month Wait? Doctor Appointment Scheduling in the Hudson Valley

It happens to the best of us - the insanity of everyday life, work, kids, grocery shopping, soccer practice. On top of that, let's throw in the 'getting back to normal' after navigating a pandemic for two plus years and during a moment of clarity you think to yourself when is the last time I went to the doctor for a full physical?
HUDSON, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Secluded Old Chatham estate on 37 acres

This secluded Old Chatham estate on 37 acres, has been redesigned by renowned architect Dennis Wedlick into a contemporary farmhouse. With open-plan floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows, the stunning views and sunlight flow into every room. Situated among open fields and wooded acres, on a quiet back country road, the...
OLD CHATHAM, NY
WNYT

All-clear given at three Ballston Spa schools after lockdown

Things are getting back to normal at three Ballston Spa schools, after a lockdown Thursday morning. A message on the school district’s website said Wood Road, Milton Terrance and Gordon Green went into lockdown around 9 a.m. after someone heard fireworks nearby. This caused a disruption for morning drop-off...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Don’t You Dare Park In Commissioner Montagnino’s Parking Space!😱

A New Addition: This Is Not A Joke (But It Should Be) In order to snuff a crime spree of people parking in elected city officials’ parking spaces, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino has taken decisive action…regarding his parking space. The picture above is not photo-shopped.
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson River to be drawn down for dam maintenance

During the summer of 2022, Boralex Hydro Operations will need to temporarily lower water levels on the Hudson River upstream of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 Bridge. Routine dam maintenance will require reducing water levels up to eight feet.
96.9 WOUR

Not a Deer? Many Perplexed by Silly-Looking Animal in Albany

When a woman shared this photo of an odd-looking animal she photographed in Albany, conspiracy theorists went nuts!. It's cute, albeit silly-looking, and it's definitely a deer...right?. Okay so maybe the answer is obvious - maybe it's not. But either way, this derpy-looking animal that was recently photographed by an...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany High School girls push back on dress code policy

Albany High School girls track and field team members are sticking together to protest a school policy that has caused quite a stir: They are fighting to wear sports bras during practice. “There’s nothing wrong or inappropriate about it. We’re athletes. It’s hot,” said Ahriah Baynes. “We should be able...
ALBANY, NY
CNY News

Oneonta House Fire Claims The Life of Two Dogs

A fire at an Oneonta home this past Saturday, May 28th at around 11:20 am turned Memorial Day weekend into a nightmare for the residents at 36 High Street. It was a fire big enough to bring in off-duty City of Oneonta firefighters, along with assistance from other departments from West Oneonta, Otego, Milford, FAST teams from Worcester and Franklin, in addition to Otsego County and AMR according to a release from the City of Oneonta Fire Department.
ONEONTA, NY
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy