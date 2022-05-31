ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Junior’s ‘Eureka’ Adds Loretta Devine & Misty Copeland to Cast

Disney Branded Television’s upcoming series ‘Eureka’ just added some world class talent to its cast.

It was announced last week that the new cast members will include Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine (‘Waiting to Exhale’), world-famous drummer Sheila E and renowned ballet dancer and New York Times best-selling author Misty Copeland . Devine will voice Wanda, Eureka’s grandmother.  Sheila E will voice the character Yurt, a traveling musician while Copeland will voice Rockanne, a dance teacher.

Also joining the cast in recurring guest roles are Ellie Kemper (‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’) as the school librarian Chee; Jack McBrayer (’30 Rock’) as a pet kanga bird; Ryan Michelle Bathé (‘The Endgame’) as Barry’s mom Sierra; and Wendell Pierce (‘The Wire’) as Barry’s father Cliff.

‘Eureka’ is set in the amazing prehistoric world of Rocky Falls and follows the story of Eureka, a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. With hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era, she designs inventions and contraptions. Ruth Righi (Disney Channel’s ‘Sydney to the Max’) stars as Eureka. Renée Elise Goldsberry (‘Hamilton’) and Lil Rel Howery (‘Free Guy’) star as Eureka’s parents, Roxy and Rollo. Javier Muñoz stars as Eureka’s teacher, Ohm.

The voice cast of ‘Eureka’ is rounded out by Kai Zen (‘Amphibia’) who plays Pepper, Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway’s ‘Kinky Boots’) as Barry, Fred Tatasciore (‘Big Hero 6 The Series’) as Murphy, Cree Summer (‘Vampirina’) as Verna, Kevin Michael Richardson (‘Family Guy’) as Dima, Andrea Walden (‘The Mandalorian’) as Olive and Groopy, Connor Andrade (‘We Baby Bears’) as Clod, Cade Tropeano (‘Raising Dion’) as Bog, Madigan Kacmar (‘Chuggington’) as Julia, Vivienne Rutherford (‘Seal Team’) as Lark, Judah Howery (‘Uncle Drew’) as twins Spruce and Cypress Stoneland, Dee Bradley Baker (‘Phones and Ferb’) as Peter and André Sogliuzzo (‘American Dad) as Link.

Academy Award-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films produced the series in association with Disney Junior. Emmy Award-winner Norton Virgien (‘Doc McStuffins’) and award-winning children’s book author/illustrator Niamh Sharkey (‘Henry Hugglemonster’) are the series’ creators and executive producers. The series was was developed by Emmy Award-nominated Erica Rothschild with Virgien and Sharkey and also serves as co-executive producer and story editor. Film and television writer and director Rusty Cundieff (‘Tales From The Hood’) and Emmy Award-nomimated television producer Donna Brown Guillaume (‘Happily Ever After; Fairytales for Every Child’) are consulting producers. Be sure to watch the trailer below.

Christiana ‘Chee’ McGuigan, a science educator who has worked at the California Science Center, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, serves as the series’ science education consultant. Biomedical scientist, social entrepreneur and former senior policy advisor for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Dr. Knatokie Ford, advised on the original series development. Engineering experts from Disney’s world-renowned Imagineering team advised on the early development of Eureka’s inventions.

Kari Kimmel (‘Spirit Riding Free’), multitalented singer, songwriter and producer is the series’ songwriter, and Emmy Award-winning Frederik Wiedmann (“All Hail King Julien”) is the composer.

The series will premiere on Disney Junior Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT. An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+ . To stay in the loop, follow the series on Instagram and Twitter .

