GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness, who allegedly killed and dismembered a man in late February, will be bound over for trial. According to court records, the ruling was made during a preliminary hearing on June 2, where it was determined that the State has probable cause based on evidence for the committing of a felony offense.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO