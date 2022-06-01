ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Spencer Woman Arrested for Pretending to be Police Officer ; Committed Assault

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Spencer woman has been arrested after she gained entry to a residence by pretending to be a police officer and assaulted an individual. According to Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton, late...

Sheriff looking for wanted woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is asking you help in finding a wanted woman. Authorities are looking for 21 year old Bria Joy Robideaux. She is wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault. Robideaux is five foot...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Taser Required To Subdue Pocahontas County Man

Fonda, IA (KICD)– A Fonda man has been charged with multiple offenses following a confrontation with police last week. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 200 block of Main Street in Fonda on the evening of May 23rd to a report of an intoxicated person allegedly walking out in front of vehicles and yelling at people.
FONDA, IA
Tip leads to alcohol underage citations

HULL—An adult and five young people were cited after Sioux County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated an anonymous Nixle tip of gathering with people under the age of 21 who were in possession of alcohol at 1325 Fourth St. in Hull about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Forty-eight-year-old Todd...
HULL, IA
Former NW Iowa Deputy Sentenced To 40 Years For Stealing Pain Meds

(Sioux City, IA) — A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink (LOO-sink) was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies — as well as homes in the area. Leusink had over 16-hundred pills in his possession when he was arrested in the spring of 2020. Leusink, who pleaded guilty to eleven different charges, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree burglary, ten years for second-degree burglary, and five years for felonious misconduct in office — for a total of 40 years in prison. Eight other counts for burglary, theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs will be served concurrently.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Spencer Woman Faces Charges For Alleged Tire Iron Attack

(Spencer, IA) — A 28-year-old Spencer woman faces charges in Clay County for an alleged attack with a tire iron. Tiffany Clabaugh is accused of barging into a man’s home last Wednesday and attacking him. Clabaugh allegedly told the people inside that home that she was the police, forced her way in, and started beating the victim. His name hasn’t been released. Both Clabaugh and her target sought medical treatment at the Spencer hospital. She was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Clay County Jail.
SPENCER, IA
SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN WESTSIDE SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR TWO SUSPECTS WANTED IN A SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT WEDNESDAY EVENING ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 6 P.M. AT A BUSINESS IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF W. 4TH ST. WITH A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION BETWEEN THE MALE VICTIM AND TWO OTHER MALES.
Rock Rapids man faces charges after crash

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man faces charges following a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the intersection of 160th Street and Garfield Avenue two miles west of Rock Rapids. The arrest of Blake Matthew Meyer stemmed from him rolling a 2005 Dodge Neon SXT into...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Laurens Man Charged Following Drug Investigation

Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Laurens man has been charged after police searched his home for drugs on Tuesday. The investigation began at 259 Nelson Street after officers say a marijuana smell was noticed coming from the basement. That led to 51-year-old Kevin Patience being charged with possession of a...
LAURENS, IA
Formal Charges Filed Against Former CRB Employee Accused Of Stealing District-Owned Devices

Formal charges were filed earlier this week in Carroll County District Court against a former Coon Rapids-Bayard employee accused of stealing electronic devices from the school. According to court records, 33-year-old Mark Thomas Holland of Audubon faces a single count of second-degree theft, a class D felony. A Coon Rapids Police Department investigation found Holland had stolen four district-owned Apple iPads while employed by the school between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 and allegedly used them to purchase narcotics. Holland’s arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, June 23. He faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines if convicted of the charge.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Semi totaled in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a semitruck and trailer were totaled in an accident on Highway 10, four and one-half miles southwest of Sioux Center about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Fifty-year-old Ryan Ray Hillman of Muscatine was driving a 2022 Volvo semitruck pulling a freight trailer west...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Lawsuit against Woodbury County deputy dismissed by federal judge

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Le Mars, Iowa, man who said a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy conducted an unlawful search of his vehicle during a traffic stop. Chief U.S. District Court Leonard Strand ruled that Ryan McMurtrey failed to meet a deadline...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City man charged with smoking weed with 14-year-old

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with smoking marijuana several times with a female minor. Oscar Gomez, 29, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18. He was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

