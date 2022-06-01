Round Rock police take man into custody after robbery

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police said it has a man in custody officers believe took part in a robbery Tuesday night.

They found money with the man but no weapons. They gave no other details except the robbery took place in the 800 block of West Old Settlers Blvd. around 6 p.m. That is west of Interstate 35 and Chisholm Trail Road.

Police tweeted around 7:25 p.m. they had the man in custody.

A Google search of the address found a CVS Pharmacy located there.

