Lexus has announced that it will be showing off its new concept car at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Lexus Electrified Sport concept. This new Lexus Electrified Sport concept was previously unveiled as part of Toyota’s new electric vehicle range back in December of last year. The company unveiled 16 battery electric vehicles and now we get to have a better look at this new sports car concept.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO