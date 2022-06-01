ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United confirm Paul Pogba will leave club this summer

The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will be leaving the club this summer.

The French international came through the youth set-up at Old Trafford and rejoined the club in 2016 following a successful spell at Juventus for a then world-record fee.

But the 29-year-old’s return has not worked out how either party would want and the World Cup winner will now leave United this summer when his contract expires.

Pogba was injured for the final month of the season with his last game for the club being the 4-0 loss to Liverpool back in April.

Former club Juventus are the strong favourites to re-sign him with Paris Saint-Germain and rivals Manchester City also credited with interest.

More follows...

