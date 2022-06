The 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year will present at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on Wednesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. as part of his statewide Tall Tales of Tony Beaver Storytelling Tour. Join storyteller Adam Booth in concert as he performs historical West Virginia tall tales featuring Tony Beaver, our native son lumberjack. The program is free and open to the public, with all stories suitable for a general audience. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts,...

16 HOURS AGO