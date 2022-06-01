The phone call that ended Richmond restaurant Perch

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the face of rising costs, Perch, a four-year-old restaurant in Scott’s Addition, has permanently closed. Co-owner Mike Ledesma said the call to shut down the Pacific Island-inspired spot at 2918 W. Broad St. was made on its final day of service, May 28, after he said he got a call from his business partner Kristoffer Collo, the one who handles the finance side of the business. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

