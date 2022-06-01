ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVR CBS 6

The phone call that ended Richmond restaurant Perch

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9HdZ_0fwmMC2u00

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the face of rising costs, Perch, a four-year-old restaurant in Scott’s Addition, has permanently closed. Co-owner Mike Ledesma said the call to shut down the Pacific Island-inspired spot at 2918 W. Broad St. was made on its final day of service, May 28, after he said he got a call from his business partner Kristoffer Collo, the one who handles the finance side of the business. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC12

The 5 highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Virginia

It’s Free Fishing Weekend in Virginia through Sunday. Grab a friend or your family and go drop a line in any state waters without the need for a fishing license. If you are trying to find a location, head to the Department of Wildlife Resources website and check out their “Where to Fish” section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Restaurants#Perch#Scott S Addition
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Week of May 30-June 3

Cafe Beignet opened last weekend in Shockoe Bottom; head below to learn about other new spots on the horizon. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Chef Mike Ledesma’s first solo foray as a restaurateur, Perch served its last meal May 21, succumbing to mounting financial pressures stemming from the pandemic. Ledesma describes everything from rising rent to inflated food costs combining to create the perfect storm that shuttered the Pacific island-inspired concept, which debuted on Broad Street in Scott’s Addition in 2018. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
Lincoln Report

3 Charming Small Towns in Virginia

The state of Virginia has a rich history and a diverse landscape. From the mountains of the Shenandoah Valley to the coastline of the Chesapeake Bay, there is something for everyone to explore.
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy