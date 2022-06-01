ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 shocking photos and videos as travel chaos at airports continues

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Brits hoping to jet off aboard during the half-term holiday for their first post-pandemic getaway have been met with chaos at airports across the country.

Holidaymakers have reported disruptions with long queues, flight delays and last-minute cancellations after airlines easyjet, TUI and British Airways cancelled flights due to staff shortages.

Airlines have noted that staff shortages are a result of a wave of redundancies during the pandemic which has now caused a recruitment problem because of potential worries around new variants emerging causing travel to be restricted again.

Due to this, the airports have been unable to keep up with increased demands since COVID-19 restrictions on travelling were lifted as this will be the first holiday many families have had in two years.

Deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab has criticised airline bosses for their "lack of preparation" for the half-term surge and said transport secretary Grant Shapps had told the industry "for months" to ensure they had secured enough recruits.

"I don’t think the airline operators have done the recruitment that they should have done and taken the advice that the Transport Secretary gave them," he told Sky News.

Here are some photos of what airports around the UK are facing.

Gatwick Airport

Busy queues at Gatwick Airport as budget airline Easyjet cancelled at least 31 trips to European destinations such as Bologna, Barcelona, Prague, Krakow, and Edinburgh, The Mirror reported.



Passengers at Gatwick have also tweeted their dismay at the travel chaos they are experiencing.




Heathrow Airport

British Airways axed 124 short-haul flights at Heathrow on Wednesday, and the airline has said advanced notice was given to customers who were affected by these cancellations.







Manchester Airport

At Manchester Airport, there have also been cancellations as TUI is to axe six flights daily which equal around a quarter of its schedule.


Glasgow Airport

Scotland's airports have also experienced problems as more than 30 flights were delayed at Glasgow Airport, The Times reported.

An airport spokesperson told the publication: "Average queue time at security was longer than usual, however, passengers moved through at a steady pace to reach their flights.

“The airport is busier than it has been for more than two years as passenger demand continues to increase.

"Our teams are working extremely hard and we would ask passengers to ensure they come prepared for security inspection and, crucially, arrive at the airport as per their airline’s stated check-in opening time and not before.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our passengers for their patience.”

Edinburgh Airport

The airport in Scotland's capital has also been affected with delays as The Times also reported 25 flights were behind schedule in Edinburgh yesterday morning, while some British Airways flights to Edinburgh from Gatwick have also been cancelled.

