ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screening event

houmatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host a cancer screening on Saturday, June 25, offering breast, colorectal, and prostate exams at no cost. The screening will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Walmart Super Center, located at 410 N....

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Women veterans to be honored at appreciation social

Fletcher Technical Community College Veterans Resource Center will honor the women who bravely fought in the United States military at the Women Veterans Appreciation Social. The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, at Downtown Jeaux Coffee Cafe. The purpose of this event is to recognize women veterans while networking with other local veterans.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Celebrate Juneteenth with Bayou Pearls and Houma-Terrebonne Chamber

Bayou Pearls, an official interest group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated ® is partnering with the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to present Voices of our Ancestors, a Juneteenth celebration program. Narrated by founder and president of Finding our Roots African American Museum, Margie Scoby, the program will highlight...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Bridge Bakery to benefit Bridge to Independence program

Nicholls State University is kicking off the month of June with a sweet treat for faculty, staff, and students. Bridge Bakery at Arlen B. Cenac Greenhouse opened for business yesterday, serving delicious pastries including cupcakes, cake slices, danishes, croissants, cookies, sugar free brownies, and keto-friendly items. The Bakery opened in...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Region Incubator to host Fair Housing Public Seminar

Bayou Region Incubator announced it will host a Fair Housing Public Seminar on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on the Nicholls State University campus. The seminar is open to residents of Houma, Thibodaux, and surrounding areas, and will discuss a plethora of topics including fair housing laws, land-lord and tenant rights, eligibility for public housing, protecting your rights, illegal housing practice, tenant responsibilities, followed by an open question and answer time. Whether you’re a tenant, landlord, property owner, or public representative, the seminar will provide imperative information and answers to your questions.
THIBODAUX, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Thibodaux, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Society
Thibodaux, LA
Health
houmatimes.com

Time to indulge in National Donut Day!

If you need a reason to indulge in a classic glazed or cream filled donut you’re in luck!. Today is National Donut Day! The national holiday was first celebrated in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army Lassies, a group of women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War II.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

GIS to host Hiring Event at Fletcher

Grand Isle Shipyard will host a Hiring Event on Tuesday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College. The shipyard is seeking candidates for the following positions:. Environmental techs. Blaster painters. Offshore positions. CDL drivers. E&I techs. Fitters. Founded in 1948, GIS has evolved in...
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
225batonrouge.com

This weekend in Baton Rouge: Food Truck Round-Up, Capital City Car Show, First Free Sunday and more

Get grilling with Louisiana Culinary Institute’s Creative BBQ class this Thursday, June 2. As summer approaches, backyard barbecues will be coming back. Impress your family and neighbors with new twists on classics like barbecue chicken. Try something new by learning how to make barbecue meatballs and salmon that are sure to stand out at any potluck or summer pool party. As always, you can take home your delicious creations after class.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Screening#Prostate Cancer#Women And Men#Birds#Mary Bird Perkins Center
houmatimes.com

What’s Up, Doc? | South Louisiana Medical Associates

South Louisiana Medical Associates (SLMA) offers an array of services and has recently expanded to not only include training and a medical graduate residence, but also direct patient care outside of the education system. The medical association was formed in 1978 with a public mission that includes training residents in all major specialties. SLMA continues to employ more than 100 medical providers at a host of locations and believes in personalized attention with patients as the main focus. They offer more than 28 specialties including Primary Adult and Pediatric Services, Cardiology, Neurology, Women’s Care, Opthalmology, and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Bayou Region Re-Entry Program Gives Second Chance to Those Behind Bars

Over 90 percent of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish inmates will get re-released back into communities. Some local leaders make up a Bayou Region Re-Entry Team that is taking strides to provide the incarcerated with resources to return as productive citizens and a Bayou Region Coalition Meeting was recently held where the team updated the public on programs along with their success stories.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!. Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain. It seems that...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
brproud.com

TPSO searching for missing teen girl from Gray

GRAY, La. (BRPROUD) – A 14-year-old girl is missing from Gray, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Akniya La’Naye Domangue left her home without permission. She was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. on June 3. Domangue is 4’11″ and weighs 120...
GRAY, LA
whereyat.com

Truth About New Orleans’ Beloved Grits

New Orleanians have a longstanding relationship with grits. Most of us grew up eating them at every meal. We have family recipes. We live by the cardinal rules of grits: Never cook them in water. And slapping a piece of American cheese on top of a pile of grits doesn't really make it cheese grits. Good grits are made with milk, cream, butter, and often cheese—mixed in and not just surfing on top, all rubbery and congealed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

DPS officers stops suicide attempt on Crescent City Connection bridge

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers prevented a suicide attempt on the Crescent City Connection Bridge in New Orleans on Thursday. Starting July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have a three-digit number (988) that can be accessed by anyone in the United States.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Christopher John Martin

Christopher John Martin, a businessman, leader, and a true friend died unexpectedly on May 29, 2022, at the age of 52 while living his best life. Chris is survived by his parents, Anatole Jr. “Shorty” and Joyce Martin; his wife, Betsy Martin; his daughters, Kesley, Taylor and Blakely Martin; his sister, Kim Torres (Roy III); and his niece and nephew.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy