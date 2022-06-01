Mary Bird Perkins to host free cancer screening event

Bayou Region Incubator announced it will host a Fair Housing Public Seminar on Thursday, June 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on the Nicholls State University campus. The seminar is open to residents of Houma, Thibodaux, and surrounding areas, and will discuss a plethora of topics including fair housing laws, land-lord and tenant rights, eligibility for public housing, protecting your rights, illegal housing practice, tenant responsibilities, followed by an open question and answer time. Whether you’re a tenant, landlord, property owner, or public representative, the seminar will provide imperative information and answers to your questions.
