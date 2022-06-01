ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rain showers end; highs stay cool in the 50s

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9Gad_0fwmKj3B00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says to expect rain in Denver and snow showers in the Foothills to end by mid-morning with below average afternoon highs.

Temperatures only make it to the upper 50s through the afternoon with lighter winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeV1U_0fwmKj3B00

Sunshine is back for Thursday with more seasonal temperatures returning to the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a light wind.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s as we round out the workweek.

Escaped youth inmate captured after manhunt in Lakeside

Friday will be comfortable with above average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

There is the small chance for late day shower on Friday afternoon. Saturday is very similar with highs in the low 80s, sunny skies, and lighter winds.

Balcony collapses at Denver apartment building
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRgoC_0fwmKj3B00

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Sunday with highs reaching the mid-80s. Sunshine stays in the forecast with the small chance for a late day storm.

Monday has the better chance for a late day shower or storm after highs hit the low 80s. Temperatures stay near 80 degrees on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and the chance for a late day shower.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rare June Storm Brings Rain And Snow But No Severe Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – Over 6 inches of snow for some areas in the high country, more than 1 inch of rain in Denver, and zero severe weather. What a storm for late spring! What is left of the rain and snow early Wednesday will end before 12 p.m. Partial clearing is expected later in the day. However, temperatures will never warm up much with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The normal high temperature in Denver on June 1 is 78 degrees. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Denver had officially measured 1.13 inches of rain at DIA. Downtown...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay Cool#Kdvr#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Foothills#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town reportedly gets biggest June snowstorm ever recorded

This week, a snowstorm hit Colorado to kick off the month of June and one town recorded their largest June snowstorm ever. According to 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi, 5.8 inches of snow landed in Evergreen, Colorado, with June snowfall data going back to 1961. This means it was the largest June snowfall in at least 61 years, possibly longer.
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow expected in parts of Colorado

More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Lobster Dogs

We may live in a landlock state, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some amazing lobster rolls. This week’s food truck delivers just that. Jimmy Archuleta and his Lobster Dogs food truck is helping cure our cravings for some amazing lobster rolls. You can find out where his food truck is by following them […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy