Storms Expected To Continue, Flooding Possible

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
Areal Flood Watch for Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Harmon, Greer, Jackson,Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, and Garvin County until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

What an electrical storm event the last 24 hours!

Over 40,000 lighting strikes were reported.

More storms expected Wednesday with likely chance for rain.

Some severe weather and flooding will be possible into Wednesday night.

News 9 will have the latest weather updates online and on-air.

KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
State
Oklahoma State
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Flooding Expected as Particularly Intense Storm On Its Way to Hit the US

As the Memorial Day weekend passed, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that rounds of strong thunderstorms might cause considerable damage and disruption throughout the northern and central Plains. This comes on top of a busy period of extreme weather. On Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center received over 20 reports of significant hail...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm System Causes Urban Flooding due to Heavy Rain in Some Parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys

Florida received a substantial amount of rainfall from an unnamed storm system over the past several days, causing widespread flash floods and urban flooding. In particular, the system placed South Florida and the Florida Keys into a standstill as disruption to both residential and commercial establishments have been reported, as well affecting local travel.
FLORIDA STATE
