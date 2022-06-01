Storms Expected To Continue, Flooding Possible

Areal Flood Watch for Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Harmon, Greer, Jackson,Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, and Garvin County until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

What an electrical storm event the last 24 hours!

Over 40,000 lighting strikes were reported.

More storms expected Wednesday with likely chance for rain.

Some severe weather and flooding will be possible into Wednesday night.

News 9 will have the latest weather updates online and on-air.