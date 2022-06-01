ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

32 years ago, Connie Royce disappeared after walking barefoot out of a Mount Clemens bar

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Connie Lyn Royce was 24 years old when she walked barefoot out of the Hayloft bar in Mount Clemens and disappeared. That was 32 years ago. Royce was last seen on June 1, 1990. Surveillance video from the Hayloft bar shows Royce entering with two men. According...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman kidnapped by estranged husband in St. Clair County safely recovered, police say

A missing person alert was canceled Wednesday night after a woman who was kidnapped by her estranged husband in St. Clair County was recovered safely. Michigan State Police said that as of 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Carol Durand had been safely recovered after being kidnapped less than 24 hours prior and barricaded at an Ohio hotel. Durand, 55, was reportedly taken by her estranged husband from a home in St. Clair County.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Barefoot#Tattoos#Hayloft#The Doe Network#Already Gone
Voice News

New Kitty Catfé in Mount Clemens offers respite for homeless cats

One of the most significant challenges facing the Humane Society of Macomb is space for abandoned cats. Currently, that need is exceptionally high. Haleigh Strasdin, event coordinator at the society, reports that 75% of the local shelters are at maximum capacity. This is most likely from people surrendering animals adopted during the pandemic and then either not wanting to or not being able to care for them upon returning to their workplaces. Gratefully, a new animal care model is easing that pressure.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
wgrt.com

How Bad is Port Huron’s Drug Problem wsg. Sheriff Mat King

Is the drug problem in Port Huron as bad as some people think? How do you know if there is drug activity in your neighborhood? Why does it seem like the police aren’t doing anything about the report you called in?. Sheriff Mat King answers questions about what the...
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Drug Task Force 6-2-2022

3600 Blk Myrtle Rd. Burtchville Twp. 6-2-22 @ 3:50pm. The St Clair County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation in to the sale of methamphetamine in the St. Clair County area on 6-2-22. The investigation lead to a residence in the 3600 Blk of Myrtle in Burtchville Twp. On 6-2-22 a search warrant was planned to be executed at the location. Just prior to the warrant being served the target of the investigation left the residence on a motorcycle, he was taken into custody at Gratiot and Kraft roads in Fort Gratiot. While searching the motorcycle methamphetamine and a large amount of cash were located. The search of the residence and outbuildings on Myrtle resulting in the discovery of a large amount of Methamphetamine, 2 long guns, ammunition, packaging materials, and a scale. The street value of the meth is in excess of $25,000. The suspect is currently lodged in the St. Clair County Jail awaiting his current charges.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

15-Year-Old Thomas Edison Saves a Boy’s Life in Mount Clemens, Michigan: 1862

Thomas Edison and his family moved to Port Huron from Milan, Ohio in 1854 when he was seven years old. As a school kid, young Tom struggled with the conventional teaching methods and rarely attended classes. His mother ended up home-schooling him and he also kept teaching himself many things by reading the books in his father’s library.
The Detroit Free Press

Packard Proving Grounds: Cars 'R' Stars Show returns to historic site after a 2-year hiatus

One of the oldest classic car shows in Michigan is returning to the historic setting of the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township on June 12 following a two-year hiatus. “They’ll be cars of nearly every description, we don’t limit the cars that are invited to come, they run the gambit, they represent all makes and models and years,” said Tom Mitchell, of Shelby Township. Mitchell is the Cars 'R' Stars chairman and a volunteer at Packing Proving...
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

St. Clair County Drug Task Force seizes meth, makes arrest

A recent investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the St. Clair County area concluded with one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash, authorities said. The St. Clair County Drug Task Force planned to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 3600 block of Myrtle Road in Burtchville Township at about 3:50 p.m., sheriff’s office officials said in a news release. Just prior to the warrant being served, the target of the investigation, a 46-year-old male resident, left the residence on a motorcycle. He was taken into custody at Gratiot Avenue and Krafft Road in Fort Gratiot Township.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
chevydetroit.com

Pickups for Paws returns to Metro Detroit

Owning a pet can be one of life’s greatest joys. Unfortunately, for every pet that is loved and cared for, there are even more who lack the basic necessities to live a happy life. Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers are on a mission to change that. Throughout the month...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Senior Living Center In Oxford Loses Appeal Over 89-Year-Old Woman’s Death

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday reinstated a lawsuit against a senior living center where an 89-year-old woman was locked out in cold weather and died a few weeks later. In a 4-2 order, the court said Independence Village in Oxford had a duty to provide reasonable care. The case will return to Oakland County court. Virginia Kermath was wearing only a nightgown when she apparently walked out a side door without her keys in December 2013. She was outdoors for 14 minutes. Hypothermia and frostbite contributed to her eventual death. Lower courts said the harm to Kermath wasn’t...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy