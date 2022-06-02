ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of Buttery Brook Park invite South Hadley community to celebrate mural

By Brett Willand
 6 days ago

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Friends of Buttery Brook Park are inviting the community of South Hadley to join them in a celebration of local Ecology.

Connecticut restaurant opens new location in Springfield

A beautiful new mural will be unveiled Thursday, painted by students from Mount Holyoke Community College. The mural was originally set to be revealed today… but was delayed due to the forecast of rain.

The community is encouraged to stop by Buttery Brook Park tomorrow at 4 p.m. for the revealing.

