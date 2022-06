LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In two separate incidents, two men were taken into police custody early Friday morning for allegedly pointing laser pointers at aircrafts. According to authorities, Michigan State Police had a helicopter over flying over Hamtramck that was struck by a green laser just after midnight multiple times. Police said they were able to direct troopers on the ground to the suspect’s location and after a traffic stop, an 18-year-old -- who had a laser pointer in his possession -- was taken arrested.

