Russell D. Olson

(From Albert Lea Head Coach Jeff Groth) Going into the second day at the Section 1AAA Boys Golf tournament, the Albert Lea Tigers were tied with the Lakeville North Panthers for first place. As the day concluded, the boys finished in second place, 8 strokes behind Lakeville North. The Albert Lea Tigers finished 2 strokes ahead of the Farmington Tigers who were ranked first coming into the section meet. The Albert Lea Tigers used scores from Drew Teeter (71), Tucker McKinney (73), Tim Chalmers (79) and Archie Nelson (80) in order to secure the second place finish.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO