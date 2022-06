The Star Wars franchise is defending one of its leads against racist abuse, something that has become a recurring problem for the series. Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Moses Ingram? Ingram plays the main villain in the new Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi hunter named Reva. After the series' debut, the actress, who is Black, revealed on Instagram she's been bombarded with "hundreds" of racist and threatening messages, with one telling her "you're [sic] days are numbered" and another using the N-word. Ingram's performance has drawn largely positive reviews, though some viewers have voiced criticism of her character. But...

MOVIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO