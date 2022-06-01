ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers debate proposed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill before Pride Month

By David Rees
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2RDw_0fwmHiCf00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio House State and Local Government Committee held the first hearing Tuesday for House Bill 616 , which opponents have dubbed a “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

According to the bill’s text, HB 616 would prohibit schools from teaching about “divisive or inherently racist concepts,” including sexual orientation and gender identity for students between kindergarten and third grade.

The wording is similar to Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in late March, sparking protests throughout that state and a governmental showdown with Disney World, one of Florida’s largest private employers.

Introduced by Reps. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) in early April, Ohio HB 616 would also require any instruction for students between fourth and 12th grade about LGBTQ-related topics to be taught in an age-appropriate way, the bill reads.

Schmidt testified on behalf of the legislation, stating, “This bill will ensure that the classroom is a place of learning, not a place of biased political talking points.”

Guns for teachers: This Ohio bill could arm school staff if passed

In addition to barring curriculum related to sexual orientation and gender identity, the bill prohibits the following:

  • Critical race theory
  • Intersectional theory
  • The 1619 Project
  • Diversity, equity and inclusion learning outcomes
  • Inherited racial guilt

Teachers who discuss any of the “divisive concepts” in the bill are subject to an investigation conducted by the school’s superintendent and are prohibited from receiving credits required to renew their teaching license, according to the bill. Depending on the severity of a violation, HB 616 would authorize the Ohio Department of Education to withhold funds from the district.

Rep. Latyna Humphrey (D-Columbus) questioned the sponsoring representatives, stating, “It seems as if the bill bans ‘divisive and inherently racist concepts’ such as diversity and inclusion.” Humphrey asked Schmidt and Loychik to explain how diversity and inclusion are racist concepts.

Loychik said diversity, equity and inclusion are very similar to critical race theory, stating, “We don’t want to see the outcomes of DEI and CRT within our education curriculum, once those children have been put through it.”

New Bishop of Columbus, Father Earl Fernandes, installed

Humphrey pressed further, saying DEI aids in explaining certain issues people of color experience that not every person understands. Loychik responded by saying this bill is targeted toward parental rights and leaves topics like diversity and inclusion up to parents to explain to their children, rather than teachers.

Humphrey also asked if the bill could be seen as government overreach. Schmidt said she sees the bill as a parental rights bill.

“Parents have the right to know what’s going on in their schools and they have a right to have a voice in it,” said Schmidt.

Rep. Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood) also had a line of questioning, stating the bill puts the responsibility on the Ohio Board of Education to define concepts like diversity and equity.

“That’s the job of legislators, to define these concepts,” said Skindell. “Why would we rely on an unelected body – well, part of an unelected body – to do that? That’s our responsibility.”

Skindell noted a “slew” of concepts and issues within the bill that are not defined. Schmidt said she’d be willing to work on amendments to define concepts. Rep. Tavia Galonski (D-Akron) ended the hearing, reflecting on the opportunities she’s had to appear in schools.

“Some of the things that happen in those settings is that people ask me about bills,” Galonski said. “Would you agree that if HB 616 were to come up for discussion, actually under your bill, I wouldn’t be allowed to talk with the children and share their ideas and find out from them what they thought about this process?”

Schmidt said since Galonski would be an invited guest, she or any guest would be allowed to talk about whichever topics they choose. Schmidt noted that a guest speaker is not part of a curriculum.

“It looks like I better make my calendar wide open because there is a lot to discuss in the schools, and by no means would any kind of prohibition or any type of censorship be the answer for it,” said Galonski. “People do wanna talk about things and discuss them, and it makes us better people when we sit together and we discuss these things.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 6

Dan Feeney
3d ago

The concept its a “No Brainer” is now passé in this politically correct world we are forced to live in. We instead must debate what used to be “no brainer” common sense issues, all for the sake of tolerance of the leftist regressive. Keep going down this pathway America and you will soon be just another pile of smoldering embers on the ash heap of history

Reply
5
Related
Polarbear

Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley: An estimated 7.4 million Ohioans to receive $350 checks if she is elected

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announced her plan to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation, by providing Ohio families with an inflation rebate of $350. The current plan would send $350 to residents earning less than $80,000 annually and $750 to couples making making $160,000 or less a year. More than 7.4 million Ohio residents stand to benefit from this proposal, if enacted.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to two controversial Ohio Bills

DAYTON — With pride month now underway, Americans all over the country are uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. However amid the celebrations, in Ohio there are some pieces of legislation some believe are doing the complete opposite. News Center Seven’s Brandon Lewis went to Courthouse Square where the Greater Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
Salon

“This bill is crazy”: Ohio Republicans just voted to arm more teachers with guns

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. With Democrats decrying the proposal as "madness," Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pushed through House Bill 99, which would allow school districts to send teachers and other staff to school with firearms.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Ohio Secretary of State Warns of Deceptive Mail Campaign

(Columbus) -- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has issued a warning to voters about misleading election information coming from the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI) - two entities run by the same organization. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office and county boards of...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair declines to adopt legislative maps

The Republican co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission declined his fellow co-chairs invitation to adopt a new legislative redistricting plan, as was ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court. The letter from state Rep. Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Twp., to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, went on to declare the the Ohio Constitution dictates “when and how […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chair declines to adopt legislative maps appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Republicans ignore redistricting order from Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republicans have ignored an Ohio Supreme Court order to approve a new state legislative district map, with a court-ordered Friday morning deadline passing without any official action from the GOP-controlled redistricting commission. The move makes clear that with a federal court ruling securing their preferred...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Schmidt
Person
Ron Desantis
WTOL 11

Controversy continues surrounding Ohio House Bill 99

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some states aren't waiting for the federal government to act on gun-reform. The state legislature in Ohio passed a bill that would allow school employees to carry guns. All it needs now is a signature from the governor who said he would support it. Toledo Public...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Gay Rights#Racism#Wcmh#House#Disney World#Ohio Hb#Lgbtq
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio superintendent resigns less than 1 month on the job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The leader of Ohio’s Department of Education resigned Friday from his position less than a month after taking it, according to the state board of education president. State Superintendent Stephen Dackin took the position May 10 and previously served as superintendent at Columbus State Community College and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Gov. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Cut the gas tax in West Virginia, say bipartisan lawmakers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With gas prices continuing to spike, many are looking toward their political leaders to do something to ease the problem. Experts such as Triple-A say the prices are likely to get worse as we head into summer. For months there have been calls in West Virginia to suspend its 35.7-cent gas […]
TRAFFIC
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy