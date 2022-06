MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rainy weather is back in Wisconsin this weekend. Friday features highs in the lower - mid 70s again with abundant sunshine. A low-pressure system and attendant warm front will move closer to the Badger State late Friday night. Scattered showers roll into southern Wisconsin on the nose of a low-level jet. These showers will impact any morning plans. Those initial showers move East and another band sets up just North of the area. Saturday afternoon may have on & off sprinkles, but there will be some dry time before more showers (and perhaps a thunderstorm) roll into the region during the evening.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO