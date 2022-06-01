ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio bill proposes mandatory self-defense in high schools

By Allen Henry
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What started as a high school project for three young women could soon be state law across Ohio.

On Monday morning, two Ohio state representatives introduced House Bill 639 , which sponsors are calling the Student Protection Act.

The legislation would make a self-defense class mandatory for graduating high school students.

The act was inspired by three recent graduates of Olentangy High School who started the Empowerment Project, teaching their classmates those same self-defense skills with help from their school’s resource officer.

The young women said learning how to defend themselves has helped them feel calmer and more collected in their everyday lives.

“In this day and age, there is so much pressure on our young people, on our college-age students, and it is so important to reinforce a cultural norm that consensual advances, use of force, and physical or emotional abuse and assault are never OK,” said Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering), one of the bill’s sponsors.

The bill has been assigned to the House’s health committee. If signed into law, the requirement would go into effect for students entering high school in the fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 10

Raymond Leverenz
3d ago

yes a school guard actually on the grounds and not driving around would be nice .a locked door would be nice too .also officers that immediately confront the shooter like they're suppose too

Reply(3)
3
Polarbear

Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley: An estimated 7.4 million Ohioans to receive $350 checks if she is elected

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announced her plan to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation, by providing Ohio families with an inflation rebate of $350. The current plan would send $350 to residents earning less than $80,000 annually and $750 to couples making making $160,000 or less a year. More than 7.4 million Ohio residents stand to benefit from this proposal, if enacted.
OHIO STATE
