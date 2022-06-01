GR seeking Neighborhood Match Fund proposals

ALLEGAN, Mich. - On Thursday, two teenagers were taken to the hospital after their car collided with a school bus on M-89 near Bridge Road. The Allegan Police Department says the 17-year-old driver was airlifted to the hospital, and is listed in critical condition. while the 15-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital non-life threatening injuries.

