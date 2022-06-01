GR seeking Neighborhood Match Fund proposals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed in the city's southeast side. Police identified the man a 30-year-old Marcell Depriest Ross, with the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death as a homicide. Read the full...
Officials say a 76-year-old bicyclist has died after colliding with a car on Friday. The crash happened around noon on Spaulding Avenue near Watermark Drive in Cascade Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Department says a 74-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that hit the bicyclist. The bicyclist died at the...
CHESTER TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Sheriff's deputies say speed was a factor in a crash that sent a 20-year-old motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries last night in Ottawa County. The driver lost control near 32nd Avenue and Gooding Street in Chester Township after 7 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing.
ALLEGAN, Mich. - On Thursday, two teenagers were taken to the hospital after their car collided with a school bus on M-89 near Bridge Road. The Allegan Police Department says the 17-year-old driver was airlifted to the hospital, and is listed in critical condition. while the 15-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital non-life threatening injuries.
