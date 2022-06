SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Litter in the right-of-ways on South Dakota’s highways is something the South Dakota DOT says they wouldn’t be able to keep up with if it wasn’t for volunteers. The state’s Adopt-A-Highway program currently has sections of highway open for adoption. Organizations, businesses, and individuals who adopt a section and help keep the roadways litter free are recognized with signage. The DOT encourages signing. Another way to help, is to just not litter. Find more information on the Adopt-A-Highway program at KELO.com.

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO