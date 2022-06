It turned out that Tom Brady needed Aaron Rodgers to get a win at The Match, a celebrity and charity golf event. In Brady’s third appearance on Wednesday, he pulled out a win — thanks, in large part, to a clutch finish from Rodgers. They defeated Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a 12-hole competition. The event included plenty of miscues and even a touching moment where Brady reflected upon the value of family.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO