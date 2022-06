Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics on Saturdays, June 4 and 11, sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Participants can take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. Participants must have a valid driver’s license. No registration is required to attend a clinic and walk ups are welcome. The clinics generally will last about two hours and e-scooters will be available at each site.

