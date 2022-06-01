Attack on Newark Teen Not Gang Related
The attack on an autistic teenager on the Canal Trail in Newark was not gang-related. The Finger Lakes Times reports that...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
it's not gang related?? what they did is considered a gang assault 🤔 doesn't matter if it's a "fake" gang. what they did was gang assault
Should be considered a hate crime , the young man was targeted due to his disability.
if it's not considered a gang assault then it's for sure a racial hate crime on a mentally ill person
