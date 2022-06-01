ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attack on Newark Teen Not Gang Related

By Greg Cotterill
 3 days ago
The attack on an autistic teenager on the Canal Trail in Newark was not gang-related. The Finger Lakes Times reports that...

Jesse Beachard
3d ago

it's not gang related?? what they did is considered a gang assault 🤔 doesn't matter if it's a "fake" gang. what they did was gang assault

Christopher D'Aurizio
3d ago

Should be considered a hate crime , the young man was targeted due to his disability.

Frank Van Houten
3d ago

if it's not considered a gang assault then it's for sure a racial hate crime on a mentally ill person

FL Radio Group

IPD Still Searching for Shooting Suspect, Victims Uncooperative

Ithaca Police are still investigating the shooting that took place last week in the 300 Block of West State Street around 3:00p. Investigators say they’ve determined that suspect had an argument with the two victims before the shooting. It is also believed one of the victims had an illegal handgun at the time. Police add neither of the victims are co-operating with the investigation and the suspect is thought to have left the Ithaca area.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested on Ontario County Court Warrant

A Newark man has been arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Ontario County Court. 42-year-old Travis Williams is accused of failing to appear to answer DWI charges. Following his arrest by Wayne County authorities, Williams was taken to the Port Gibson Fire Department where he was transferred over to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWARK, NY
waynetimes.com

Domestic incident leads to multiple charges for Palmyra man

State Troopers out of Lyons, reported the arrest on Saturday (5/28) of Thomas S. Vandusen, age 31, formerly of 24 Queen Street in Lyons. It is alleged that Vandusen had a domestic dispute with a girlfriend on Queen Street. He reportedly ripped her purse away containing her wallet and took the woman’s cell phone and fled.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three juveniles charged with shooting air soft guns at campers

TOWN OF ROCHESTER – Three juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly firing air soft guns at patrons at the Rondout Valley Campground in the Town of Rochester. Investigation by State Police from the Wawarsing barracks found that approximately 15 people were shot and injured by the juveniles. No one was seriously injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Woman Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 3:20 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Natasha M. Murphy, age 30, of Sodus. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that the Town of Seneca Falls Court issued after Murphy violated the conditions of her sentence from a prior conviction. Murphy was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where she awaits arraignment. The Seneca Falls Police Department was assisted by the Newark Police Department.
SODUS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Deputies exchange gunfire with man inside Henrietta restaurant

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a man with a gun interrupted an evening at a local restaurant and exchanged gunfire with deputies inside the establishment. Police responded to the Carrabba's Italian Grill on West Henrietta Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

One person in custody, no injuries after lockdown at Gananda Middle School

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say one person is in custody and no one was injured after false reports of an active shooter caused Gananda Middle School to go into lockdown Friday morning. A heavy police presence responded to the school around 11 a.m. Responding agencies include New York State Police and the Wayne County […]
FingerLakes1.com

Walworth woman charged with harassment

A Walworth woman was taken into custody without incident on a summons. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristy M. Williams, 43, of Walworth for harassment. Williams was taken into custody on a harassment criminal summons signed by honorable Judy Liberty out of the...
WALWORTH, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rochester man dies in Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning. Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the […]
AMHERST, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested on Manchester Warrant

A Walworth woman was arrested by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of Manchester Town Court. Kristy Williams is accused of harassment. She was issued an appearance ticket for Manchester Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio...
MANCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive overnight shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that sent one woman from Rochester to the hospital. Officers say it happened in the area of Atlantic Avenue near Merriman Street just after 3 a.m. The RPD said while responding officers were investigating, a private vehicle had taken a 23-year-old […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

81-year-old man carjacked near Hayward Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said an 81-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Friday evening in the area of North Goodman Street and Hayward Avenue in Rochester. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. The victim was not injured. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

3rd Person Involved in Auburn 4th of July Robbery Sentenced

One of the four persons involved in the Auburn July Fourth robbery won’t be going to prison. The Citizen reports 23 year old Anthony Torres of Fleming was sentenced Thursday by Judge Thomas Leone. Through a deal with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Torres was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for the pleading guilty to the charge of attempted robbery. He will also pay 1-thousand dollars restitution to the victim.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 12:32 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shawn D. Denman, age 26, of Auburn. The arrest stems from a warrant that was issued in January out of the Town of Seneca Falls Court for failure to appear after being issued a summons. At the time of his arrest, Denman was being released from the Cayuga County Jail and was turned over to the Seneca Falls Police Department.
FL Radio Group

Rose Man Arrested for Threatening Woman with Knife

A Town of Rose man has been arrested for threatening a woman with a knife. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the Thursday arrest of Frank Louder after the an investigation into a November 2021 incident where he is alleged to have broke a bed frame, then prevented a woman from calling 911 while threatening her with a knife.
ROSE, NY
