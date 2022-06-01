David Banda, Madonna's Son, Wears Update Of Her Iconic Dress At Boxing Match

Madonna ’s 16-year-old son David Banda packed a fashion punch on a night at the fights with his mom.

The teen wore an Adidas dress inspired by the one Madonna wore at the 1993 “Sleepless in Seattle” premiere, People noted .

David Banda revived Madonna's classic look at the world title fight in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Cassy Athena via Getty Images)

Madonna, who also rocked an Adidas ensemble for the outing, shared images of their “ family fight night ,” headlined by Gervonta Davis’ knockout of Rolando Romero in a lightweight championship bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.

Banda’s look appeared to promote a “re-envisioned” collaboration between Adidas and Gucci, with the latter calling Madonna and son’s pairing a “ past-meets-present moment .”

Here is that past, with Madonna (accompanied by Rosie O’Donnell), rocking her original Adidas number about 29 years ago:

Madonna wearing low-cut maroon cotton Adidas dress with a side-slit and matching platform Puma sneakers, arriving with Rosie O'Donnell at the premiere party for the film "Sleepless in Seattle." (Photo: Robin Platzer via Getty Images)

Mother and son appeared to enjoy their walk down Madonna’s memory lane. Perhaps that should come as no surprise.

“He’s the one I have the most in common with,” Madonna once said of Banda , whom Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie adopted from Malawi in 2006.

The “Material Girl” singer has six kids. “I feel like he gets me,” she added. “He has more of my DNA than any of my children so far.”

A year ago, Banda modeled a dress to millions of views on Madonna’s Instagram, prompting her to write: “ Confidence is Everything. ”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.