ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

David Banda, Madonna's Son, Wears Update Of Her Iconic Dress At Boxing Match

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2863HR_0fwmD8HM00

Madonna ’s 16-year-old son David Banda packed a fashion punch on a night at the fights with his mom.

The teen wore an Adidas dress inspired by the one Madonna wore at the 1993 “Sleepless in Seattle” premiere, People noted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7Sra_0fwmD8HM00
David Banda revived Madonna's classic look at the world title fight in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: Cassy Athena via Getty Images)

Madonna, who also rocked an Adidas ensemble for the outing, shared images of their “ family fight night ,” headlined by Gervonta Davis’ knockout of Rolando Romero in a lightweight championship bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.

Banda’s look appeared to promote a “re-envisioned” collaboration between Adidas and Gucci, with the latter calling Madonna and son’s pairing a “ past-meets-present moment .”

Here is that past, with Madonna (accompanied by Rosie O’Donnell), rocking her original Adidas number about 29 years ago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fv4zm_0fwmD8HM00
Madonna wearing low-cut maroon cotton Adidas dress with a side-slit and matching platform Puma sneakers, arriving with Rosie O'Donnell at the premiere party for the film "Sleepless in Seattle." (Photo: Robin Platzer via Getty Images)

Mother and son appeared to enjoy their walk down Madonna’s memory lane. Perhaps that should come as no surprise.

“He’s the one I have the most in common with,” Madonna once said of Banda , whom Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie adopted from Malawi in 2006.

The “Material Girl” singer has six kids. “I feel like he gets me,” she added. “He has more of my DNA than any of my children so far.”

A year ago, Banda modeled a dress to millions of views on Madonna’s Instagram, prompting her to write: “ Confidence is Everything.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 18

Related
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son, David, 16, Towers Over The Pop Star, 63, As They Hold Hands At Boxing Event

Madonna, 63, and her son David Banda‘s bond was on full display during their latest outing. The singer and the 16-year-old held hands when they arrived to watch the fight between Davis and Romero at the WBA World Light Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on May 28 and wore Adidas tracksuit outfits. The doting mom’s outfit included a baggy black and white zip-up jacket and matching pants and the teen’s included a red and white v-neck dress.
BROOKLYN, NY
SheKnows

Madonna’s Son David Banda Defied Gender Norms in a Dress Inspired by Mom’s Style

Click here to read the full article. Like mother, like son! Madonna’s 16-year-old son David Banda is turning into quite the fashionista, just like his mama. The dynamic duo was spotted out at a boxing match on Saturday night in New York City, and his outfit sure looked familiar. For any eagle-eyed fan, they know that David’s red and white-striped dress, an upcoming collaboration between Adidas and Gucci, was inspired by a similar dress his mom wore to the 1993 premiere of Sleepless in Seattle. Calling it a “past-meets-present moment” on their Instagram page, Gucci was excited to see that David’s outfit drew...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Madonna
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Robin
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Footwear News

Diddy’s Daughters, Dove Cameron and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards

Billboard’s Music Awards 2022 took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, honoring the biggest stars in the music industry. Hosted by Diddy, the ceremony will award top honors to stars including Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. The evening also features numerous performances, including Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott and Mary J. Blige — who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Barclays Center
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Derek Jeter, dad of 3 girls, asks for prayers on new Instagram account

Girl dad Derek Jeter gave a rare update on life with his three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter. “The family is doing great,” the former New York Yankees shortstop, 47, said in an Instagram Story video Tuesday, shortly after creating an account on the social media platform. “Three girls — almost 5, 3 and 6 months,” he said, referencing Bella, Story and River. “So pray for me, man.” The retired athlete concluded, “We’re down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn’t be more blessed.” When an Instagram user asked Derek how he fills his days, the former baseball...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Mo’Nique Responds to D.L. Hughley and Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

It is unclear when the feud between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique will end. Over the weekend, the two took to social media to show their contracts to prove who was supposed to be the headliner at the comedy show in Detroit. On Tuesday, D.L. took to his radio show to clear the air, calling Mo’Nique an “occupational hazard” and saying that he was warned about Mo’Nique but decided to give her a chance to grace the stage.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Breaks Her Silence, Claims Blueface's Family Has Been "Bullying [Her] For 2 Years"

Over the weekend, an undeniably messy spat broke out involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface, as well as the rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold, and his sister, Kali Miller. Initially, the latter two women claimed they were both hit by Blue, hopping on social media to share their own stories, but it wasn't long before Wack 100 refuted their allegations, revealing to Hollywood Unlocked that it was Chrisean who fought them.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy