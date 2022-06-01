Collier environmentalist Nancy Payton was a fierce, effective advocate for disappearing wild places

Ask those who knew Collier County environmentalist Nancy Payton about the woman and chances are they’ll all – unprompted – describe her the same way: “She was a force.”

Then they may chuckle at a memory, before deciding to keep it to themselves.

There’s no getting around the fact that Payton could be blunt – salty, even – in pursuit of the greater good.

But it all flowed from her passion.

“She fiercely defended the environment through her work,” is how colleague Meredith Budd describes her, as adept at wielding carrots as sticks. “She was all about being pragmatic, getting everyone in the room who needed to be there and having an open dialogue.”

Payton, who died last week at 73, spent decades advocating and agitating (Payton’s own word) for the environment in Collier and beyond.

Along the way, she collected numerous awards, board memberships and the rare distinction of having a preserve named for her while she was still alive, which fellow Collier eco-champion Franklin Adams calls “a wonderful honor, because few people are honored that way in their lifetime.” And when she retired as the longtime Southwest Florida field representative for the Florida Wildlife Federation, Collier County proclaimed July 10, 2018, Nancy Payton Day.

Most important to Payton were the region’s wild places and their inhabitants – panthers, red-cockaded woodpeckers, gopher tortoises and native plant communities.

A big-picture advocate, she worked to create policy infrastructure to support their preservation, along with partnerships that would help them thrive.

Perhaps her most durable accomplishment was getting local governments to deal with inevitable growth in a way that wouldn’t completely gut the region’s natural systems.

'A passion for protecting Florida'

With the Florida Wildlife Federation, where she served nearly three decades, Payton was instrumental in crafting landmark growth plans to protect the western Everglades from sprawl, says Budd, the federation’s regional policy director and Payton’s successor.

She also worked to create roadway wildlife crossings on Florida’s roads, Budd says, and helped launch the Conservation Collier program, which enabled the county to purchase and manage more than 4,000 acres of environmentally sensitive lands, including the preserve that bears her name.

“She was key to getting the voters to understand that program when it was first initiated back in 2002,” Budd says. “She had a passion for protecting Florida, a passion for protecting wildlife, ensuring that sufficient land was protected, that it was maintained and restored and suitable for wildlife and the recovery of the endangered Florida panther.”

The focus on the state’s dwindling big cats was deliberate, Budd says. “Panthers are an umbrella species, so when you focus on the panther, you end up helping the whole variety of wildlife.”

Shortly after Payton went to work for the Federation, the nonprofit, along with what is now Audubon of the Western Everglades, joined the state of Florida to sue Collier County for not doing more to prevent sprawl and protect wildlands.

The lawsuit led to landmark growth plans for most of the eastern portion of the county, seeking to balance water flows and habitat for endangered species with development on the edges of Golden Gate Estates and around Immokalee, where much of the once wild land had been hastily drained and chopped into lots.

Payton and the Federation played an instrumental role in negotiating those plans, and the various updates to them over the years, among developers, landowners, politicians and residents.

Adams likens her to Marjory Stoneman Douglas in that the environment was a passion, but not a lifestyle.

“Both of them worked to preserve and protect and restore, but they weren’t what I would call outdoor people,” he says. “She was more oriented to wildlife and animals but not getting out there in the field. She was focused on the fight, and on getting things done.”

That fight could sometimes get rough.

"I’ll say this because it needs to be said, but she could be very difficult with other people,” Adams says, “She wasn’t going to be shy or reticent,” sometimes forgoing tact for straight talk. “She would make people mad,” he said.

After a few dustups, Adams and Manley Fuller, the federation’s former executive director, got her into a course to brush up on professional diplomacy.

“We sent her to some kind of class on how to conduct yourself with other people (and) she changed a little bit, for a while," but going easy just wasn’t in her nature, he says.

It was all in service of the big picture, points out Randell Research Center Operations Manager Annisa Karim, who'd gotten to know Payton when she worked as an environmental specialist for Conservation Collier.

"She understood the value of preserving the environment went well beyond the conservation of land, water, and air – it reached into communities," Karim says. "She fought for the environment because she cared for all of the people in her community. Her approach to conservation was pragmatic. She worked with people of all political, social, and economic backgrounds to ensure they were vested in the positive outcome of preserving land for our future generations."

That inclusiveness extended to stakeholders and fellow environmentalists. " I worked with her for 20 years,” said Brad Cornell, Audubon Florida’s Southwest Florida Policy Associate. “She was just a super ally and colleague. All of us both admired and feared her – and sought her counsel.”

Perhaps most importantly, Cornell says, “She was a brilliant strategist on conservation and knew that everybody had to be at the table if we were going to get anything done. That was her claim to fame: She knew how to get everybody at the table and didn’t let anybody take any short cuts. We had to do the hard work to make conservation happen. That was Nancy Payton’s legacy.”

'Nancy had the facts'

After getting a B.A. in history from the State University of New York at Albany, she went to work for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. In 1994, Payton joined the Florida Wildlife Federation.,

The daughter of veterinarians, she’d advocated for animal rights from an early age, says Adams, something that took some selling when he was trying to pitch her as a job candidate to the federation board, many of whom were hunters and anglers. “But anyway, we hired her,” he says, and it proved a fruitful placement, leading to decades of meaningful action.

Payton was a first-rate researcher, poring over documents and litigation, and sitting through hours of meetings. “She was very thoughtful and took meticulous notes. She always had her little notebook (and) was always very well-prepared for anything she did,” Adams says. “If we were in a meeting and someone misspoke or had not followed through on a promise, Nancy had the facts there in her book and the date and everything and she could back it up.”

Somehow, she managed to avoid the despair that can dog those trying to conserve natural systems in the face of galloping growth.

“I don’t think I ever saw Nancy what I would call down or depressed or despondent,” Adams says. In the face of a loss, “She was tough. She’d say, ‘Let’s forge ahead,’ or, ‘That’s too damned bad – what are we going to do about it?’"

Nor would she hesitate to tell her comrades what she thought, once calling Adams a “jaded curmudgeon,” after he’d remarked on how he’d “seen so much go to hell and what the damned politicians continue to do.”

Somehow, he says, Payton kept from despair. “It just didn’t seem to be in her nature."

Even after retiring in 2018, she remained active, volunteering for the Big Cypress Stewardship District, keeping tabs on the environmental community and was in close touch with Budd. She lived next to her sister with her cat, Ginger, and little rescue dog Rusty, who she relished taking to the Naples Botanical Garden

Payton was diagnosed with glioblastoma in April and died less than two months later.

To the end, she remained Budd’s friend.

“I feel honored to have been able to work alongside her (and) have her guidance over the years,” Budd says. “It was a blessing and I feel very honored to have had the opportunity to have had her in my life.”

