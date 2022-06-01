ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Arts Alliance to unveil 3 new Center for the Arts exhibits. Learn about the artists.

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY — The Center for the Arts will unveil three new exhibits in June that feature works of vibrant acrylic paintings of varying styles.

Colorful exhibits from local artists Christence Taylor, Terry Knight and Shiloh Murrell will be displayed next month in three of the center's galleries.

The Bay Arts Alliance invites the community to join the opening reception from 5-7 p.m. June 3 in the main gallery of the Center for the Arts at 19 E. Fourth St. Admission to the reception is free, with complimentary wine and light refreshments provided.

Christence Taylor

Featured in the main gallery, Taylor will debut her "Life and Lemons" exhibition. While she previously has had solo shows, this is her first exhibition at the Center for the Arts.

"I can't even describe how much it means to have my own show at the arts center," Taylor said. "The Center for the Arts has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, but I never imagined I'd be preparing for a solo show here."

Taylor began to express her creativity through artwork as a child, with the support and encouragement of her grandmother, who supported anything creative she wanted to try, Taylor said. As a result, she now specializes in oils, acrylics and wood-burning. Her work is recognizable with a colorful charm inspired by situations and experiences in life, much like her mural on the Harrison Avenue welcome wall, "Life and Lemons."

"After we had the chance to work with Christence through the Bay Arts mural project," said Jayson Kretzer, executive director of the Bay Arts Alliance, "we jumped at the chance to host her exhibition that continues to explore her 'Life and Lemons' theme."

Terry Knight

In the Miller gallery, Knight will display his work inspired by how he sees the "interconnectedness of all things."

Knight creates acrylic paintings full of energy using bright colors and sacred geometry. He also credits his attention to detail to work as a scientist in the geology field for many years.

"Whether it is a painting of a bear, a turtle, or a human, the symbols (in the paintings) will often repeat themselves, representing life and our connection to the creator of the universe. I want the viewer to feel that connection and get lost in the painting like I do," Knight said.

Shiloh Murrell

Shiloh Murrell, a Panama City native who got his start as a child drawing characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog series, will showcase a collection of his recent work during his first solo show in the cafe gallery.

As a skateboarder, Murrell finds inspiration from other skate artists such as Keith Haring and Leon Karrsen, similarly leaning into a distinctively fun and creative style.

The exhibits will be displayed in the three galleries from June 3 to June 25. The Center for the Arts is open and free to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

