Sounds of summer: Panama City Beach concert series returns and the lineup is impressive

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Grab your lawn chairs and blankets because the Panama City Beach summer concert series is returning for a summer filled with music, fun and excitement.

The PCB Parks and Recreation Department will kick off the concert series welcoming bands and artists to take the stage each week at Aaron Bessant Park, 500 W. Park Drive. The series runs from June 7 to Aug. 9.

Summer show series:Entertainer Andy Gross coming to Panama City Beach for summer series. Here are the details.

PC nightclub reopens:Mosey's in downtown Panama City reopens after Hurricane Michael damage

“Each year, we bring in local artists as well as out-of-town artists and put on a concert series just as a way to give back to the community,” said Kylie Savage-Coffey, recreation coordinator of the PCB Parks and Recreation Department. “It gives a time for people to just relax and enjoy live music at the park."

Free to the public, the concert series takes place on Tuesday evenings from 7-9 p.m., creating a family-friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy the convenience of food trucks, kid-friendly activities and live music throughout the night. In addition, the event is pet-friendly but furry friends must be leashed at all times.

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, however, alcohol is not permitted in the park. Also, food from local vendors Smoke N Butts, Patches on the Go, Bookie's Breakfast Camp and Gelato Love will be in attendance each week.

This year’s lineup features music from local and national talents and a mix of genres including country, indie rock, alternative, Americana, pop and heavy soul. The series includes performances from locally known alternative musicians Anthony Peebles and Anne Cline to New Orleans rhythm from Heat and the Zydeco Gents.

“There’s a spot for everyone to have fun in our community,” Savage-Coffey said. “We encourage people to come out and have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends while enjoying the atmosphere of these concerts.”

The summer concert series kicks off next Tuesday evening. Here’s a list of the performers scheduled to take the stage in the coming weeks.

  • June 7: Anthony Peebles
  • June 14: Wildermiss
  • June 21: Heat and the Zydeco Gents
  • June 28: Kris Lager Band
  • July 5: Fox Royale
  • July 12: Will Thompson Band
  • July 19: Anne Cline
  • July 26: Bonn E Maiy
  • August 2: Ronnie Wolf and the Pack
  • August 9: The Powell Brothers

In partnership with Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation, the event is sponsored by the St. Joe Company, Visit Panama City Beach, Buffalo Rock, Beach 95.1 Radio, Simon Property Group, By The Sea Resorts, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, USFA and Hook'd Pier Bar & Grill.

For more information on this year’s summer concert series, visit panamacitybeachparksandrecreation.com.

