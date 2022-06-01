ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea turtle nesting season off to 'encouraging' start in PCB after decade-low dip in 2021

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH — After a dramatic drop in sea turtle nests last year, local advocates say the 2022 nesting season is off to an "encouraging" start.

Kennard Watson, director of Panama City Beach Turtle Watch, said his group tagged seven nests on local beaches in the first month of nesting season , which spans from May 1 to Oct. 31.

In May 2021, only one nest was tagged, Watson said.

"We're off to a much better start this year," Watson said. "It's still too soon to say if it's going to be a high nesting year or not, but the first few weeks have been encouraging."

While 2021 brought a record number of tourists to Panama City Beach, Watson said it also came with the lowest number of sea turtles nests that members of his group had observed across the area's coast in about a decade.

It was then they tagged only 27 nests, 20 less than in 2020.

That said, Watson noted that this season is off to the same start as 2020, when seven nests also were found in May. This gives him high hopes that last year was just a "blip" and not the start of a downward trend.

"Last year was a big drop for us, and it's one of the reasons that we're anxious to see what happens this year," Watson said. "We're kind of on a similar track to the 2020 season."

As a local nonprofit organization, PCB Turtle Watch identifies and protects sea turtles nests along about 18 miles of beaches from St. Andrews State Park to Camp Helen State Park.

The decline in nests that Panama City Beach experienced last year appeared to be common for other groups across all of Florida, which collectively supports almost 40% of all loggerhead sea turtles in the world.

The threatened species is responsible for all nests found in the PCB area this year.

"We're really focused on finding and protecting as many of these nests as possible because the loggerhead sea turtle is in a bit of a precarious state," Watson said. "The population is neither recovering or dropping dramatically. It's still kind of in a plateau ... so the fact that we had this drop last year was really concerning."

If you encounter sea turtles, nests or hatchlings

He also said beachgoers should never interfere with sea turtles, their nests or hatchlings. Those who locate any of the three should call the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000. Law enforcement officials will alert on-call members of PCB Turtle Watch.

In the instance of a dead or injured sea turtle, a 24-hour, toll-free wildlife hotline should be called at 888-404-3922.

"With the increasing number of visitors coming down to the Beach, there's a good chance that somebody may have an opportunity to witness a sea turtle on the beach nesting," Watson said. "We always tell people to just keep their distance. ... The best thing to do is call (and) we'll get people down there who are trained to protect the turtle (if it's) in trouble.

"Generally, turtles come up and just do their thing and go back into the water with no problems as long as they're not harassed or bothered."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Sea turtle nesting season off to 'encouraging' start in PCB after decade-low dip in 2021

