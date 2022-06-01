ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The Outpouring returns to Riverwalk Amphitheater on Sunday with prayer, worship

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
  • The Outpouring is Sunday at Riverwalk Amphitheater in Montgomery, 355 Coosa St.
  • This is a free event, with prayer at 4 p.m., and worship at 5 p.m.
  • Food vendors will be on site, and waters will be given away.
  • This event is nondenominational.

The Outpouring is bringing a new meaning to "Peace Like a River" Sunday evening at Montgomery's Riverwalk Amphitheater.

"It's nondenominational. It is for everyone," said Shae Robinson, event coordinator and radio host for "Hearts & Heels" Thursdays at 6 p.m. on WVAS 90.7 FM.

This is a free event at the Alabama River in downtown Montgomery, 355 Coosa St., featuring praise and worship leaders, musicians and dancers from several churches throughout the River Region.

Guests should enter the park through the Commerce Street tunnel.

"We decided to do it on this specific date because it is Pentecost Sunday," Robinson said.

It opens at 4 p.m. with prayer for the cities and their leaders.

"We pray for balance within our communities," Robinson said. "We pray for our kids and education. We'll have different pastors from across the city to share in that prayer."

Interfaith worship will be from 5-7 p.m. It will include featured psalmists Shantorya Kelley, Stephanie Brown, LaTicia Calhoun, TreVaris Rogers, Altonia Stewart, Devin Boswell, Shanterica Solunge, Kwatasian Hunt, Stephanie Coppock, Maryanne Fosse, Rachel Mitchell, Janae Johnson, Kim Vaughn and Xaria Hairston. Alicia Rogers is both a featured psalmist and musician. Other featured musicians include Isaac Bonner, Corlandt Townsend, Darius English, and Deitrick Lawson.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Food vendors will be on site, and Robinson said they'll be giving away water to guests.

Robinson said the Outpouring formed about five years ago. It had two events, 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic shut events down for two years.

"It's just about coming and praising and worshiping God," Robinson said.

Follow The Outpouring on Facebook @theoutpourexperience.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

