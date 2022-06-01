Lamar County COVID Report

Still dreaming of owning a ranch or hobby farm? Many tracts of raw, rural land are available to buy. But if you want to build a house or put a mobile home on it, be sure to check for utilities. Just because a property is on a county road does not mean you automatically receive access for Co-Op water to the tract or electricity.
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron and eighteen other Texas county judges and commissioners traveled to Washington, D.C., to study with the V.G. Young Institute of County Government. The group met with government and congressional leaders to expand their knowledge of county issues at the federal level. In addition, Judge Hebron visited the National Association of Counties, which she says has been a massive resource for small, rural counties, to advise how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
KSST’s Faith Huffman recently sat down with the 2022 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant contestants in groups of three to help the community get to know these vibrant, engaging beauties a little better and whet appetites for this weekend’s contest. And, 2021 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Wilma Thompson also graciously stopped by for a chat about her experiences this year.
The monthly complimentary Lamar County first responders breakfast will be held Saturday morning at 8:00 at First Christian Church of Paris. In addition to the breakfast, there will be gifts for all those in attendance and a $50 door prize.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — Fannin County has been trying for years to acquire both Lake Fannin and the Caddo lands from the U.S. Forest Service. "Once upon a time, that lake had thousands of people that came every month," said Lake Fannin volunteer Cheryl Youree. "It was a wonderful place that brought people together; people from all over, not just Fannin County."
Hospitals in North Texas have more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 right now than since March 21, but it isn’t time to panic. According to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, the region has seen a gradual increase in hospitalizations over the past few weeks, but we are still nowhere near past surges.
Three Sulphur Springs men were charged with burglaries on Thursday, June 2, 2022. One was booked into jail following a criminal trespass call and the two others had two burglary warrants added to the list of charges they are currently jailed on, according to arrest reports. Trespassing Call. Sulphur Springs...
The Sulphur Springs City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision to be built by Oak National Development. The houses would be from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size and the prices would start at $320,000. The subdivision would be built in phases. Emily also discusses the return of Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent for secondary education and state programs Josh Williams as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, after Derek Driver took the job of principal at Celina High School.
PLANO, Texas – A Melissa man has been sentenced to prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Matthew Wayne Fox, 47, pleaded guilty on March 9, 2020 to wire fraud and was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan. Fox was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $862,150.
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – According to researchers, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, the positive active COVID-19 case load across Dallas County increased again last week. According to the clinic’s director, Steve Miff, COVID-19 Emergency Department arrivals are...
LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) - Severe weather, heavy rain, and flooding in the area has caused the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) to suspend A-train service.Officials say the change is effective immediately but that they will continue to monitor weather conditions 'to determine any necessary service modifications for the safety of passengers and DCTA employees.'Riders can get more information about DCTA service during the inclement weather on their website.The A-train Rail connects transit facilities with key destinations within DCTA's member cities - Denton, Lewisville, Highland Village and surrounding areas.The A-train Rail also links all five A-train stations from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) to the Hebron station in Lewisville.
A Dallas pair was caught traveling in a stolen vehicle in Hopkins County Thursday afternoon. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Communications Operators notified deputies a stolen vehicle had been located traveling east on Interstate 30 east in Hunt County headed toward Hopkins County. Deputies reported spotting a Chevrolet Avalanche matching the description given for the stolen vehicle as it entered Cumby.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Local experts said they're not pushing the panic button, but COVID cases are creeping up again in North Texas. "We are continuing to see some slow and steady increases in the number of active cases. But that's still in the context of very low numbers," said Dr. Phil Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, which tracks COVID cases in the county, reported a 15% rise in general population cases last week from two weeks earlier. President and CEO Steve Miff said to keep those numbers in...
Two men were jailed Thursday after failing to follow court orders, according to arrest reports. A 51-year-old Pittsburg man instructed at 10 a.m. in the County Court-At-Law by the judge to complete a urine test to be analyzed for possible alcohol or drug content. The Pittsburg man allegedly sat down and refused to rise and complete the judge’s order for screening.
The mayor of one Central Texas city says being number one in this category is a 'scary distinction'. You've probably noticed that the Lone Star State is getting crowded. Our population has exploded, and recently-released Census numbers show some surprising differences between 2010 and 2020. Fastest-Growing Cities in America. New...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You might want to sit down when you open your electric bill this summer. Rates are high - and expected to get higher. Summer months in Texas traditionally equal higher electric bills, but experts said this year will bring extra sticker shock if you aren't locked into a contract that goes through the summer."For some people, it's probably up 50% to 70%," said Bruce Bullock, Director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU. "If you are paying $100, you're probably going to be paying $150, $170." Bullock said Texas' deregulated electricity market has typically meant low commodity prices....
AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
City of Mount Pleasant and community leaders hosted the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on May 29, during which the new pavilion constructed by the City was unveiled. Mount Pleasant, TX, June 3, 2022…City of Mount Pleasant and community leaders hosted the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes...
Dallas – A recent phone call scam is targeting the Dallas County elderly community. The Parkland Health Call Center has received numerous phone from elderly patients who say they have received calls from a Parkland phone number. The caller states they are in the neighborhood to offer a home healthcare checkup for only $50.
