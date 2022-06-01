ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

Lamar County COVID Report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report from the Paris-Lamar County Health District shows...

Wood County Judge Attends Conference In Washington

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron and eighteen other Texas county judges and commissioners traveled to Washington, D.C., to study with the V.G. Young Institute of County Government. The group met with government and congressional leaders to expand their knowledge of county issues at the federal level. In addition, Judge Hebron visited the National Association of Counties, which she says has been a massive resource for small, rural counties, to advise how to spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Ms. Hopkins County Senior Pageant Contestants Linda Pickle Hill, Jan Massey & Becky Sanderson

KSST’s Faith Huffman recently sat down with the 2022 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant contestants in groups of three to help the community get to know these vibrant, engaging beauties a little better and whet appetites for this weekend’s contest. And, 2021 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Wilma Thompson also graciously stopped by for a chat about her experiences this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Monthly First Responders Breakfast In Paris

The monthly complimentary Lamar County first responders breakfast will be held Saturday morning at 8:00 at First Christian Church of Paris. In addition to the breakfast, there will be gifts for all those in attendance and a $50 door prize.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Lake Fannin ownership transfer remains stalled

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — Fannin County has been trying for years to acquire both Lake Fannin and the Caddo lands from the U.S. Forest Service. "Once upon a time, that lake had thousands of people that came every month," said Lake Fannin volunteer Cheryl Youree. "It was a wonderful place that brought people together; people from all over, not just Fannin County."
KSST Radio

3 Sulphur Springs Men Charged With Burglaries Thursday

Three Sulphur Springs men were charged with burglaries on Thursday, June 2, 2022. One was booked into jail following a criminal trespass call and the two others had two burglary warrants added to the list of charges they are currently jailed on, according to arrest reports. Trespassing Call. Sulphur Springs...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Ms. Hopkins County Senior Pageant Contestants Elizabeth Wilburn, Marjean Allen & Mary Ellis

KSST’s Faith Huffman recently sat down with the 2022 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Classic Pageant contestants in groups of three to help the community get to know these vibrant, engaging beauties a little better and whet appetites for this weekend’s contest. And, 2021 Ms. Hopkins County Senior Wilma Thompson also graciously stopped by for a chat about her experiences this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Sulphur Springs Anticipating 1,100+ Subdivision To Be Built West Of Town

The Sulphur Springs City Council recently approved a preliminary plat for the subdivision to be built by Oak National Development. The houses would be from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size and the prices would start at $320,000. The subdivision would be built in phases. Emily also discusses the return of Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent for secondary education and state programs Josh Williams as principal of Sulphur Springs High School, after Derek Driver took the job of principal at Celina High School.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Sentenced in Oil & Gas Investment Fraud Scheme

PLANO, Texas – A Melissa man has been sentenced to prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Matthew Wayne Fox, 47, pleaded guilty on March 9, 2020 to wire fraud and was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan. Fox was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $862,150.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

COVID Cases Increasing in DFW, Concern Over Long-Term Immunity

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – According to researchers, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, the positive active COVID-19 case load across Dallas County increased again last week. According to the clinic’s director, Steve Miff, COVID-19 Emergency Department arrivals are...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County Transportation Authority suspends A-train service

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) - Severe weather, heavy rain, and flooding in the area has caused the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) to suspend A-train service.Officials say the change is effective immediately but that they will continue to monitor weather conditions 'to determine any necessary service modifications for the safety of passengers and DCTA employees.'Riders can get more information about DCTA service during the inclement weather on their website.The A-train Rail connects transit facilities with key destinations within DCTA's member cities - Denton, Lewisville, Highland Village and surrounding areas.The A-train Rail also links all five A-train stations from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) to the Hebron station in Lewisville. 
KSST Radio

Dallas Pair Caught Traveling In Stolen Vehicle In Hopkins County

A Dallas pair was caught traveling in a stolen vehicle in Hopkins County Thursday afternoon. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Communications Operators notified deputies a stolen vehicle had been located traveling east on Interstate 30 east in Hunt County headed toward Hopkins County. Deputies reported spotting a Chevrolet Avalanche matching the description given for the stolen vehicle as it entered Cumby.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

COVID-19 cases creeping up in Dallas County

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Local experts said they're not pushing the panic button, but COVID cases are creeping up again in North Texas.        "We are continuing to see some slow and steady increases in the number of active cases. But that's still in the context of very low numbers," said Dr. Phil Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.  Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, which tracks COVID cases in the county, reported a 15% rise in general population cases last week from two weeks earlier. President and CEO Steve Miff said to keep those numbers in...
KSST Radio

2 Jailed After Failing To Follow Court Orders

Two men were jailed Thursday after failing to follow court orders, according to arrest reports. A 51-year-old Pittsburg man instructed at 10 a.m. in the County Court-At-Law by the judge to complete a urine test to be analyzed for possible alcohol or drug content. The Pittsburg man allegedly sat down and refused to rise and complete the judge’s order for screening.
CBS DFW

'Just hold on,' experts warn summer electric bills expected to soar

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You might want to sit down when you open your electric bill this summer. Rates are high - and expected to get higher. Summer months in Texas traditionally equal higher electric bills, but experts said this year will bring extra sticker shock if you aren't locked into a contract that goes through the summer."For some people, it's probably up 50% to 70%," said Bruce Bullock, Director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU. "If you are paying $100, you're probably going to be paying $150, $170." Bullock said Texas' deregulated electricity market has typically meant low commodity prices....
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
easttexasradio.com

City Leaders Host 2nd Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery

City of Mount Pleasant and community leaders hosted the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on May 29, during which the new pavilion constructed by the City was unveiled. Mount Pleasant, TX, June 3, 2022…City of Mount Pleasant and community leaders hosted the Second Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX

