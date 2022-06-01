ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

‘Sounded like a war zone’: Greensboro residents speak up after shooting injures 3

By Daryl Matthews
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BX4yS_0fwmB9EV00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in the Hampton Homes neighborhood want Greensboro city leaders to help stop gun violence after they were caught in the middle of a shootout Monday night.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

People living in the neighborhood said they had to duck and cover after several people started shooting between their homes in the middle of a backyard.

“Sounded like a war zone like I was actually in Iraq somewhere. It just continuously…wasn’t going to stop,” said a concerned resident.

Several people told FOX8 they heard about 30 to 40 gun shots around 8 p.m. Greensboro police said one person was injured by a gunshot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators said two people were injured by Shrapnel.

People in the neighborhood told FOX8 this is not the first time they have had to run from bullets, and they are fed up with the neglect for innocent lives.

“I really don’t feel safe…like I’m going to wind up being a victim soon if I don’t leave here or my daughter,” said a concerned resident.

Concerned parents want city leaders to stop the violence at the root of the problem before its too late.

“I’m a one-woman army, and I’m doing what I can, and I can’t do it by myself, but until I see something happen, I’m not going to stop. So it’s like we need to wake up because we don’t have any more time to waste. Our youth is our future, and what are we going to do if they are all in the grave? They are scared. They are killing each other,” said an angry parent.

Greensboro police said the investigation is still ongoing.

They are looking for one male and two females in a white sedan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after being shot by 3 people in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to police reports. Winston-Salem police said they got a call around 12:31 p.m. about a shooting on 808 East Devonshire Street. When officers got there, they found 29-year-old Albert Lee White, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and stomach. White told police he was attacked and shot by three men in front of his house.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured in shooting at Hiltin Place in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person. Police said the shooting occurred Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Hiltin Place on West Market Street. Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators said they do not...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot multiple times in Winston-Salem aggravated assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot multiple times in an aggravated assault on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street at 12:31 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a man suffering gunshot wounds to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#War Zone#Police#Violent Crime#Wghp
WFMY NEWS2

Together they stand in honor of fallen firefighter as procession is held through Greensboro

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters across the state are honoring one of their own after the death of a Bethany Fire Department firefighter. Brandon Yaeger, 32, died in the line of duty. The fire department said he died earlier this week at the station within 24 hours of a call. Yaeger was a resident of the fire department. He was a firefighter for 12 and a half years.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Mother’s march held in Greensboro to end gun violence

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Signs line the lawn of the governmental plaza in downtown Greensboro. It’s a memorial to victims of gun violence. They’ve been placed there by the group Mothers Against Gun Violence to bring awareness to an ongoing issue in the city. Some of the mothers of the victims came gathered Wednesday to help […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
FOX8 News

Additional US-29 crash shuts down lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An additional car crash shut down part of US-29 in the same area as earlier, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The second crash occurred at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, near Martin Luther King Drive and below East Florida Street. The crash occurred just a little less than […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Final suspect arrested in Henderson gas station shootout: police

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The fourth and final suspect in a Henderson gas station shootout from May 28 was arrested Thursday, police said. Detectives with the Henderson Police Department took Jaymon Gibson into custody while in Durham on Thursday. Police said a corresponding search warrant served revealed the AR...
HENDERSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Woman shot, killed in Spencer; man in custody

SPENCER, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Spencer Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to North Salisbury Avenue, where they found Aimee Wah, 32, shot in the face. Authorities confirmed she died at the scene. [ ALSO READ:...
SPENCER, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy