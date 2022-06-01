Federal “Red Flag Law” Proposals Gaining Steam

According to AAA, Texas’s statewide average gas price reached a new record high. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week and jumping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers pay $1.63 more in El Paso at $4.54 per gallon, while $4.16 around Lubbock. However, Texas is still doing better than most states. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.71, the highest ever recorded. AAA said in a statement the spike is being driven by “the oil market watching the possibility that supplies may become tighter as COVID lockdowns ease in China and the European Union will phase in a ban of most Russian oil products.” Locally gasoline went up Thursday, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded now $4.57.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO