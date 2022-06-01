ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal “Red Flag Law” Proposals Gaining Steam

 3 days ago

In addressing gun violence, the so-called red flag laws are gaining momentum. The regulations allow a...

New State Senate Committee Formed In Wake of Uvalde Shootings

Sen. Bryan Hughes, who represents a large portion of Northeast Texas, will be a member of a new Select State Senate Special Committee that protects all Texans. Members of the committee will study school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.
UVALDE, TX
You Should Have Bought Wednesday

According to AAA, Texas’s statewide average gas price reached a new record high. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week and jumping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers pay $1.63 more in El Paso at $4.54 per gallon, while $4.16 around Lubbock. However, Texas is still doing better than most states. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.71, the highest ever recorded. AAA said in a statement the spike is being driven by “the oil market watching the possibility that supplies may become tighter as COVID lockdowns ease in China and the European Union will phase in a ban of most Russian oil products.” Locally gasoline went up Thursday, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded now $4.57.
TEXAS STATE
Hazardous Weather Outlook – 6:30 am

Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms scattered through the afternoon as a cold front moves southward through North and Central Texas. Pockets of heavy rainfall combined with the slow movement-training of storms may lead to localized flooding concerns. In addition, you can anticipate gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall possible with the stronger storms.
TEXAS STATE

