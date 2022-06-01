TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Debbie Bond and Radiator Rick: 6-9 p.m., Lookout Rooftop Bar, Hotel Indigo, 111 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa.

Little Raine Band: 8 p.m., no cover, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., on the Strip. www.druidcitymusichall.com .

FRIDAY

Adam Hood, The Locals: 6 p.m., free, Government Plaza. www.tuscaloosa.com/latp .

Three's Company: 7-10 p.m., The 205 Restaurant and Bar, sixth floor of the Homewood Suites Tuscaloosa Downtown Hotel.

Riff Johnson: 8:30-11:30 p.m., Loosa Brews, 412 20th Ave., downtown Tuscaloosa. www.riffjohnsonmusic.com .

SATURDAY

Garth Brooks, 7 p.m., BJCC Stadium, Birmingham. Tickets sold out; check resale outlets. www.bjcc.org .

SUNDAY

Music open-mic: 6 p.m. Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview, Tuscaloosa.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Frye Galliard and Cynthia Tucker: 5-6:30 p.m., Ernest and Hadley Booksellers, 1928 Seventh St., downtown Tuscaloosa. In-person talk and signing, welcoming Gaillard and Tucker, discussing and celebrating their latest release "The Southernization of America." www.ernestandhadleybooks.com .

Kentuck Art Night: 5-8 p.m., free, family-friendly, Kentuck Art Center, 503 Main Ave., Northport. Open in the Museum Gallery will be "Things I See In The Rust And Debris" by Jim Shores. The Community Teer Gallery will feature a members' juried exhibition, by select artists. In the Courtyard of Wonders, there'll be live music by Chris Skinner; a food truck from Bean Me Up Scottie Organic Eatery; a lightbox photography demonstration by Kentuck's Red Dog Potters; pop-up shops from local vendors including Caricatures by Kevin and Maderitas Woodworking; open artists' studios; children's crafts; and cob-oven pizza. www.kentuck.org .

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Shakespeare's "The Tempest": 8 p.m., free, Park at Manderson Landing for Thursday and Friday; Allen Bales Theatre Saturday. 7:30 p.m. live pre-show music. Performed by Tuscaloosa's The Rude Mechanicals, in its 20th summer. Bring chairs, blankets or other comfort materials for the park. In case of rain, shows will move indoors to the Allen Bales Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall on the University of Alabama campus. www.facebook.com/TheRudeMechanicalsUA .

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Little Shop of Horrors": The Actor's Charitable Theatre is performing the rock-horror-musical comedy at its converted The ACT Theatre, 3801 Alabama Ave., Tuscaloosa; the old Holt High School. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote the 1982 musical based on Roger Corman's ultra-low-budget 1960 dark comedy "The Little Shop of Horrors." Creating a score that's a pastiche of early rock 'n' roll, they followed the story of hapless Seymour, a floral-shop worker who inadvertently discovers and raises an alien invader, a plant that feeds on humans. The musical's partly told by the girl-group trio of Crystal, Chiffon and Ronette, and features songs made familiar by Broadway and off-Broadway runs, and the 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz, including "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Feed Me," "Somewhere That's Green" and "Suddenly, Seymour." Tickets $24.75 general, $22.75 seniors, students and children. www.theactonline.com .

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Gordo's Mule Day and Chickenfest: Mule Day and Chickenfest is a street festival in downtown Gordo, featuring live music, food trucks, street vendors, children's games and activities, homemade ice cream and a 5K run. Saturday, the festival features a parade with horses, mule-drawn wagons, and antique cars and tractors. Runs 5-9 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. www.gordoareachamber.com/schedule/mule-day-chickenfest-2022 .

SATURDAY

Art in the Morning: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunheart Metal Artworks, 802 Nick's Kids Ave., Northport. Steve Davis will have his latest metal sculptures on display, including works representing Nick Saban, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, George Floyd, and Greta Thunberg. Art in the Morning is held the first Saturday of each month, free and open to the public.

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

JUNE 15: The Black Crowes, Drivin 'n Cryin, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $125, $99.50, $89.50, $69.50, and $39.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JUNE 21: H.E.R., Marzz, 6:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $125.50, $92.50, $72.50, $52.50, $42.50 andD $32.50, plus fees.

JUNE 22-25: Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," 8 p.m., free, Park at Manderson Landing June 22-24; Allen Bales Theatre at Rowand-Johnson Hall, UA campus June 25. In case of rain, shows will move indoors to the Allen Bales Theatre. Live pre-show music begins at 7:30 p.m. Bring blankets, chairs or other comfort materials for the park Performed by Tuscaloosa's The Rude Mechanicals, in its 20th summer. 205-310-5287. www.facebook.com/TheRudeMechanicalsUA .

JUNE 26: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon, 6:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $99.50, $79.50, $30.50, and $19.50, through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 14: Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Madeline Edwards, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $119.75, $89.75, and $59.75, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 21: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 12: Fantasia, Babyface, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. They will be priced at $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 29: LANY, Surfaces, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 22: Black Jacket Symphony performing Van Halen's "1984," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening