Delaware County, IN

Delaware County's COVID new cases flat; Indiana cases plummet 13.4%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

Indiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,793 new cases. That's down 13.4% from the previous week's tally of 5,533 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 34th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 33.2% from the week before, with 501,037 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 0.96% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 43 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Delaware County reported 71 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 73 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 25,006 cases and 443 deaths.

Randolph County reported minus two cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 10 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,910 cases and 148 deaths.

Henry County reported 23 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,031 cases and 231 deaths.

Blackford County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,115 cases and 69 deaths.

Jay County reported three cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported nine cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,858 cases and 78 deaths.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 47 counties, with the best declines in Marion County, with 568 cases from 785 a week earlier; in Monroe County, with 232 cases from 445; and in Johnson County, with 107 cases from 220.

Indiana ranked 46th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 61.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Indiana reported administering another 38,152 vaccine doses, including 4,746 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 43,295 vaccine doses, including 5,104 first doses. In all, Indiana reported it has administered 9,542,620 total doses.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Tippecanoe County with 222 cases per 100,000 per week; Monroe County with 156; and Porter County with 151. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Lake County, with 579 cases; Marion County, with 568 cases; and Tippecanoe County, with 435. Weekly case counts rose in 38 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Porter, Allen and Vanderburgh counties.

In Indiana, 27 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 38 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,707,085 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,614 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,863,725 people have tested positive and 997,526 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 674
  • The week before that: 619
  • Four weeks ago: 464

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 45,875
  • The week before that: 42,092
  • Four weeks ago: 37,354

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County's COVID new cases flat; Indiana cases plummet 13.4%

IN THIS ARTICLE
